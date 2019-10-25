When video killed the radio star, its number-one accomplice was undoubtedly hip-hop. The then-nascent genre quickly became known for producing some of the most innovative and influential clips to accompany the hit singles that were also changing the way music fans dressed, listened, and talked for the next three decades to come.

And while music videos may have declined in importance and impact for some other genres in the past decade, hip-hop remains one of the more influential genres in the visual medium, often sparking or predicting trends months, even years in advance. Rap videos have a tendency to resonate and stick in our minds, even years after their releases, with imaginative and eye-catching imagery.

Below are the most influential videos from each year of the 2010s. Some weren’t the biggest videos or even the best, but they were the visuals that lived with us long after they arrived to shake up the culture and the way we consume it in the 2010s, and likely in the decade ahead.