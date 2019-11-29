These days, rappers are known almost as much for their fashion sense as for their mic skills. With pictorials in GQ, brand partnerships with prestigious fashion houses, and ravenous fan bases frantically tapping “like” on their social media “fit pics,” rappers are the new style icons from which the whole world takes its cues. And as is traditional in hip-hop, competition is a huge factor. Many of rap’s biggest acts seemingly compete to see who can rock the rarest kicks, the most expensive designer pieces, and of course, the flashiest accessories, from their chains to their watches to their custom grills. In the same way we rank rappers, their songs, their albums, and their rhymes, let’s rank which rappers have been the most stylish throughout the genre’s history. Honorable Mention: Pharrell Williams, because he’s only a part-time rapper, but he’s a full-time style icon.