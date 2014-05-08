Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee Will Drum On The Next Smashing Pümpkins Album

Tommy Lee, best known for starring in your first celebrity sex tape, as well as occasionally drumming in the most motley of crues with the highest number of STDs, will apparently take over for Mike Byrne, who took over for Jimmy Chamberlin, on the next Smashing Pumpkins album. What the silverf*ck?

Here’s a shot from the mission out west. Just finished round 1 of tracking drums with Tommy Lee for the new the Smashing Pumpkins album. Shockla-locka-boom. Yes, that T Lee for all 9 songs of Monument to An Elegy. (Via)

I like to imagine Billy Corgan finds his drummers the way Commissioner Batman hails Batman, except instead of a bat signal, there’s a tiny penis that looks a lot like Corgan.

Via Smashing Pumpkins Nexus