Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee Will Drum On The Next Smashing Pümpkins Album

Tommy Lee, best known for starring in your first celebrity sex tape, as well as occasionally drumming in the most motley of crues with the highest number of STDs, will apparently take over for Mike Byrne, who took over for Jimmy Chamberlin, on the next Smashing Pumpkins album. What the silverf*ck?
Here’s a shot from the mission out west. Just finished round 1 of tracking drums with Tommy Lee for the new the Smashing Pumpkins album. Shockla-locka-boom. Yes, that T Lee for all 9 songs of Monument to An Elegy. (Via)
I like to imagine Billy Corgan finds his drummers the way Commissioner Batman hails Batman, except instead of a bat signal, there’s a tiny penis that looks a lot like Corgan.
I’ve put up with a lot of Billy Corgan’s bullshit because despite it all, I still like Smashing Pumpkins. This though, it breaks the camel’s back. Fuck Billy Corgan.
The Spider hired The Snake…. interesting.
This could easily be the worst thing “Smashing Pumpkins” has ever made.
Commissioner Batman???
I’m one of those people who still actively appreciates the modern incarnation of SP. If more people understood their psychedelic influences and how Corgan wrote and played pretty much everything on every album, there might be a bit less haterade.
But still… I thought Mike Byrne was a great drummer. Sucks to have him replaced with someone who can only ever be a one-album stand-in.
Mike Byrne succcccccccccccked. He was sloppy and tried to sound impressive with lazy fills. Boo to that guy. So many more people should have been picked over MB. He was probably picked because of some complex BC had of getting old and uncool.
Byrne had the unenviable task of replacing Jimmy, who I would venture to say was the best drummer of the past 30 years. But, Tommy Lee??? CMON MAAAAAN!
This has “shitshow” written all over it. Corgan is a major league douchebag.