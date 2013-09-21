Mumford And Sons Announce They Will Sigh No More For The ‘Foreseeable Future’

There’s nothing insidious going on here; no weird break-ups; no bad blood; no drug addictions; or fights over strippers. Mumford and Sons are not Motley Crue, to the dismay of many. The band has announced, however, that they are going on hiatus.
Put down your non-fat vanilla lattes for this:
From Consequence of Sound:
In an interview with Rolling Stone, keyboardist Ben Lovett confirmed the band has no activities planned for the “foreseeable future,” adding, “We just know we’re going to take a considerable amount of time off and just go back to hanging out and having no commitments or pressure or anything like that… I don’t think we’ve had actually much time in the process to be with other people and living a life outside of the band. I think that’s what’s in place at the moment, to do very little – especially when it comes to Mumford & Sons.”
I have nothing against Mumford and Sons; in fact, I like them. But then, of course I do. I drive a minivan, overpay for coffee prepared by PhD lit students, and spend my idle minutes between diaper changes developing Mad Men and Breaking Bad theories. I am as uncool as it gets. Fortunately, for me and other fans of Mumford, everything else on the radio sounds just like them now, so we’ll hardly know they’re gone!
For the next couple of years, however, at least we’ll have this.
And people said voodoo doesn’t work!
You know what? I like Mumford and Sons. I’m well aware of their mediocrity and I don’t care. So there. Eat it, my otherwise super-snobby taste in music.
I drive a vehicle with Metallica, Alice In Chains, and Black Label Society stickers on it. I like Mumford & Sons.
I enjoy them as well. I have seen them once in concert and they put on a very good live show.
I’m not a fan of the music but I’m sure they’re great guys and this is really respectable. Maybe with their time off the banjo player can learn a second picking pattern or something.
I have a theory that radio is trying to Hootie Mumford & Sons.
Hootie & the Blowfish were perfectly fine back in the day, if you heard them in small to moderate bits throughout your day, but for whatever reason all the radio stations decided they were the second coming and played them at least once an hour every hour for freaking months. No one was interested in hearing them that often, except maybe a few die-hard fans here and there. Most of us had nothing against them when they broke big, but because of the incessant radio play they became anathema pretty quickly. Maybe it was a Hootie pr guy who started this happening, but it seemed more like the radio business decided to ruin Hootie for everyone. “Screw you, you will never get to enjoy Darius Rucker’s voice again, bitches! Bwahahah!”
And now they are doing the same thing to Mumford and Sons. They get played on every radio station in my area once an hour, *plus* other bands that sound much like them also get played frequently, and since I don’t know the names of those other bands, my brain lumps them all together under the Mumford heading, and now I pretty much can’t stand to hear any of them. I feel bad for them, because it isn’t really their fault, but there it lies.
On one hand, thank Jesus these hacky fucks are going away.
On the other hand, Dustin is also writing about music here now? What the fuck are you doing, uproxx?
Word.
Accurate depiction of Mumford and Sons
[weknowgifs.com]
Approve.
Just in case.
[www.youtube.com]
Getting kicked out of a strip club must’ve really hit these guys hard. I guess that makes sense given that their music is indistinguishable from something that a high school girl would write.
Thank God. Possibly the most overrated band ever. I hope they never come back.
Kings of Leon would like a word with you.
Marcus Mumford’s Vinegar Strokes everybody.