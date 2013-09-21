Mumford And Sons Announce They Will Sigh No More For The ‘Foreseeable Future’

There’s nothing insidious going on here; no weird break-ups; no bad blood; no drug addictions; or fights over strippers. Mumford and Sons are not Motley Crue, to the dismay of many. The band has announced, however, that they are going on hiatus.

Put down your non-fat vanilla lattes for this:

From Consequence of Sound:

In an interview with Rolling Stone, keyboardist Ben Lovett confirmed the band has no activities planned for the “foreseeable future,” adding, “We just know we’re going to take a considerable amount of time off and just go back to hanging out and having no commitments or pressure or anything like that… I don’t think we’ve had actually much time in the process to be with other people and living a life outside of the band. I think that’s what’s in place at the moment, to do very little – especially when it comes to Mumford & Sons.”

I have nothing against Mumford and Sons; in fact, I like them. But then, of course I do. I drive a minivan, overpay for coffee prepared by PhD lit students, and spend my idle minutes between diaper changes developing Mad Men and Breaking Bad theories. I am as uncool as it gets. Fortunately, for me and other fans of Mumford, everything else on the radio sounds just like them now, so we’ll hardly know they’re gone!

For the next couple of years, however, at least we’ll have this.