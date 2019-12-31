Getty Image
Music

Musicians Reflect On 2019 And Look Forward To 2020 On Social Media

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Today is December 31, which puts us at a crossroads. It’s the last day of 2019 and of this decade, but 2020 and the decade to come are so tantalizingly close that it almost feels like it’s already begun. A lot has happened over the past year (and the nine before that), and there is plenty to be hopeful about in the days to come. Musicians have been having some similar thoughts, as a bunch of them are taking to social media to reflect on what they’ve accomplished this year/decade, and what they hope to do in the next one.

Megan Thee Stallion, for example, will not be putting up with any nonsense next year. She wrote, “I just don’t like y’all b*tches and I’m not hiding it in 2020 bye.”

Clairo declared that 2019 was the “BEST YEAR OF [HER] LIFE,” and she certainly has cause to celebrate: Her debut album Immunity was critically beloved, she made some TV appearances, and she toured with Tame Impala.

Meanwhile, Charli XCX shared her goals for 2020: “New Years resolutions… ??? To have more adventures (hence this cool helmet pic), become vegetarian, make 2 albums and to always take my vitamins.”

Check out some more posts from artists below.

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music

Listen To This
The Podcasts That Defined The Decade
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×