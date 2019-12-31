Musicians Reflect On 2019 And Look Forward To 2020 On Social Media

Today is December 31, which puts us at a crossroads. It’s the last day of 2019 and of this decade, but 2020 and the decade to come are so tantalizingly close that it almost feels like it’s already begun. A lot has happened over the past year (and the nine before that), and there is plenty to be hopeful about in the days to come. Musicians have been having some similar thoughts, as a bunch of them are taking to social media to reflect on what they’ve accomplished this year/decade, and what they hope to do in the next one.

Megan Thee Stallion, for example, will not be putting up with any nonsense next year. She wrote, “I just don’t like y’all b*tches and I’m not hiding it in 2020 bye.”

I just don’t like y’all bitches and I’m not hiding it in 2020 bye — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) December 30, 2019

Clairo declared that 2019 was the “BEST YEAR OF [HER] LIFE,” and she certainly has cause to celebrate: Her debut album Immunity was critically beloved, she made some TV appearances, and she toured with Tame Impala.

2019 💘 THANK YOU pic.twitter.com/zT11wSvcXD — claire cottrill (@clairo) December 31, 2019

off to the next one — claire cottrill (@clairo) December 31, 2019

BEST YEAR OF MY LIFE — claire cottrill (@clairo) December 31, 2019

Meanwhile, Charli XCX shared her goals for 2020: “New Years resolutions… ??? To have more adventures (hence this cool helmet pic), become vegetarian, make 2 albums and to always take my vitamins.”

Check out some more posts from artists below.

The end of a year and a decade…thanks so much to all these publications for their kind words about my songs! 💗💗💗 It means the world…here’s to more where that came from in 2020 ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/SpQSvN0EES — Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) December 20, 2019

PT1. THANK YOU FOR 2019! Tried to condense it all into two posts but im so grateful for everything this year has given me, thank you for your support and still being there while I finished this new record, thank you for allowing me to be myself… pic.twitter.com/W723VsZzBe — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) December 31, 2019

… thank you for the very best of times, all the lesson learnt, the people it has brought into my life and the memories I get to keep forever. I am so thankful and I am so excited for 2020! I love youuuu… new music v soon❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/RQV9nhACl6 — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) December 31, 2019

this decade…

i made history. i reached highest highs. lowest lows. i bounced back from things i thought i never could, that no one else did either. i saved my family. i started a new one. less words than usual, 2020 feels louder in action. thanking God for it all. 🙏🏼 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) December 30, 2019

new decade

i hope to only love more. to listen more. to run towards getting right when i’m wrong more. to forgive more. to dream more. to want more. more joy vs happiness. more fearlessness vs comfortability. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) December 30, 2019

I’m so blown away by this year. Thank you to everyone who believed in us. It’s just the beginning…again. — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) December 29, 2019

I saw someone say “you year” and I really like that shit . So happy YOU year y’all — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) December 31, 2019

HAPPY NEW YEAR! – Lil B pic.twitter.com/muUipc6yrl — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) December 31, 2019

and in all serious. thank you so much. I feel incredibly blessed to be able to have spent the last decade writing this music and sharing it w you. it all comes from a real place and it always will. the world can debate what genre it belongs in. that’s not my concern. — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) December 31, 2019

2019 WHAT A YEAR!!!

Get ready for 2020 beautiful people… so so excited for what's to come xx pic.twitter.com/CZKyHa96pg — Sam Smith (@samsmith) December 30, 2019

Our highlights of 2019. Thanks for joining us. pic.twitter.com/QwHgnYEkui — Franz Ferdinand (@Franz_Ferdinand) December 31, 2019

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music