Nas Reveals His ‘Lost Tapes 2’ Release Date With A Mythic Trailer

It’s been a big week for rap sequels so far as both Rick Ross and Jaden Smith dropped major endorsements for their upcoming projects, so it’s only right that Nas gets in on the fun. He previously teased that he would be turning to one of his most well-liked recent projects for inspiration, which meant The Lost Tapes would be getting a “little brother” in The Lost Tapes 2. Now, we know exactly when it’ll drop and who will be on it thanks to a trailer Nas released today that revealed the star-studded guest list and release date: July 19.

The sequel to the cult classic will rightfully feature production from some of hip-hop’s hottest producers, including The Alchemist, Hit Boy, Kanye West, No I.D., Pete Rock, Pharrell Williams, RZA, Statik Selektah, and Swizz Beatz — all producers with whom Nas has done some of his best work, not including last year’s middling Nasir, which was entirely produced by Kanye. Perhaps variety with bring some spice back to Nas’ musical formula and the guest artists included on the project — Al Jarreau, Keyon Harrold, David Ranier, J. Myers, and RaVaughn — can also push him to increased creative heights.

The release will also include Nas’ take on the controversial merch bundle, with ash trays and candles among the usual assortment of hoodies and tees bearing the album’s iconography. You can check it out here. Nas will also hit the road later this year for a joint tour with Mary J. Blige.

Tracklist:

1. No Bad Energy

2. Vernon Family

3. Jarreau of Rap (Skatt Attack) feat. Al Jarreau, Keyon Harrold

4. Lost Freestyle

5. Tanasia

6. Royalty feat. RaVaughn

7. Who Are You feat. David Ranier

8. Adult Film feat. Swizz Beatz

9. War Against Love

10. The Art of It feat. J. Myers

11. Highly Favored

12. Queens Wolf

13. It Never Ends

14. You Mean The World to Me

15. Queens Bridge Politics

16. Beautiful Life feat. RaVaughn