Nas Wants You To Know He Had Very Little To Do With ‘Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It’

To celebrate the release of Illmatic XX, which itself is a celebration of 20 years of the all-time classic that is Illmatic, Nas hosted a Reddit AMA earlier today. He answered questions about Biggie, his favorite book, and most importantly, his relationship to Will Smith’s 1998 hit single, “Gettin’ Jiggy wit It.”

How did you end up (allegedly) ghostwriting for Will Smith?

Alright, let’s clear this up once and for all.

I hung out with Will in the studio. And watched him write it. It was a fun studio session, and I said a line or two or three to him. It wasn’t that serious. Will Smith wrote that song.

But seriously, I watched him have fun making that record on his own, and Will is a true MC.