Nas Wants You To Know He Had Very Little To Do With ‘Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It’

To celebrate the release of Illmatic XX, which itself is a celebration of 20 years of the all-time classic that is Illmatic, Nas hosted a Reddit AMA earlier today. He answered questions about Biggie, his favorite book, and most importantly, his relationship to Will Smith’s 1998 hit single, “Gettin’ Jiggy wit It.”
How did you end up (allegedly) ghostwriting for Will Smith?
Alright, let’s clear this up once and for all.
I hung out with Will in the studio. And watched him write it. It was a fun studio session, and I said a line or two or three to him. It wasn’t that serious. Will Smith wrote that song.
But seriously, I watched him have fun making that record on his own, and Will is a true MC.
Let’s assume Nas said three lines to Will Smith that ended up in the final version. I’m guessing they are, “Glancing the kid, wishing they was dancing a jig,” “I got the fever for the flavor of a crowd-pleaser,” and “Na na na na na na na, na na na na na na.” Definitely that last one.
Pretty big of Nas to give Will Smith all that credit for what was truly an amazing musical accomplishment.
My son loves to watch the first “Men in Black”. The last time we watched it I spent 20 minutes trying to convince him that, indeed, Will Smith singing the Men in Black song was a thing. I showed him the music video on You tube and he was convinced that someone just cut the scenes together to the song.
This song is my jam. I always put in on during parties right before i get kicked out. I don’t care though. It’s worth it.
Did anyone ask Nas about ghostwriting Good Will Hunting for Ben Affleck and Matt Damon?
Nas said to ask William Goldman. William Goldman said to ask Kevin Smith.