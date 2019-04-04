Nasty Cherry’s Triumphant ‘Win’ Video Was Co-Directed By Charli XCX

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Nasty Cherry isn’t your typical “girl group.” The band’s members have been working separately as singers and tour musicians in the industry for years, and they sound more like Sleater-Kinney than the Spice Girls. Singer Chloe Chaidez’s voice is alternately sardonic and passionate, and Georgia Somary’s bass thrums with attitude. The band released their first-ever single, “Win,” a few weeks ago, and they’re back with an equally iconic video for the track.

The “Win” video features the members dancing in some iconic matching outfits. Sneering in all black leather and walking around like a rock god, Chaidez gives AM-era Alex Turner a run for his money. They lay on the carpet in bras and underwear, reminiscent of Fiona Apple in the “Criminal” video, and their final look of head-to-toe sparkly jumpsuits reminds me of the one Britney Spears wore in the “Toxic” video. The video is a great artistic statement, establishing Nasty Cherry’s place among pop and rock legends and carving out their own unique identity.

“Win,” along with other songs from the band’s upcoming full-length, was co-written by Charli XCX, and the singer also co-directed the video alongside Kristen Jan Wong. XCX also directed the videos for her songs “Boys” and “1999” with Troye Sivan. The “Win” video is a killer addition to her cinematic oeuvre.

Watch the video for “Win” above.