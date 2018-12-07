Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We already knew that Natalie Portman has an incredible voice — remember that Jackie accent? — but the Academy Award winner’s latest role could have been her greatest challenge yet. In Vox Lux, Portman plays a pop icon on the verge of a nervous breakdown. There’s another movie about a pop singer up for awards season consideration, of course. But, not to be overshadowed by A Star Is Born, Vox Lux also features a soundtrack with all-star collaborators. Portman provided her own vocals for the film, and worked with pop icon Sia, British singer-songwriter Scott Walker, and more to bring Vox Lux to life.

“Wrapped Up” is a killer debut for pop singer Natalie Portman. An anthemic, piano-led power ballad, “Wrapped Up” was penned by Sia and frequent collaborators Chris Briade and Greg Kurstin, and this star songwriting pedigree is evident when listening to the song. And especially when Portman’s vocals are layered on the chorus, the actress sounds startlingly similar to Sia.

Along with the Portman track, a few others from Vox Lux were released today. Actress Raffey Cassidy (who plays Portman’s character as a teenager) provided two songs for the soundtrack, including her own version of “Wrapped Up.”

Vox Lux plays in limited release beginning today. Listen to Natalie Portman’s pop debut, “Wrapped Up,” above.