Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Natalie Prass’ upcoming album, The Future And The Past, was actually pretty much done in 2016, but she said that after the presidential election, she felt the need to re-write the record, saying, “I needed to make an album that was going to get me out of my funk, one that would hopefully lift other people out of theirs, too, because that’s what music is all about.”

It seems, however, that at least one song may have made it out of that era: Prass shared the emotional piano ballad ‘Lost’ today, and writing about the song on Twitter, she says that it almost didn’t make the record because she wrote it “during a time that I needed to completely put behind me,” but that it ultimately came to be because she discovered a new meaning to the song:

“Taking a deep breath and releasing my new song ‘Lost’ today. I was afraid to record this one, I fought it hard (and it almost didn’t make it) because it was written during a time that I needed to completely put behind me. But I wrapped my head around a new understanding of its lyrics… it’s empowering. It’s about putting your foot down when enough is enough. Most of the time it’s easier said than done. Thanks for listening.”

She also said of the track in a statement:

“‘Lost’ is about putting your foot down in a relationship when enough is enough. It’s the journey of getting engulfed in another person’s energy, good and bad, and ultimately understanding the other person is out to hurt you and not there to love you back.”

Listen to “Lost” above. Prass also just announced a fall headlining tour today, so find all of her upcoming dates below.