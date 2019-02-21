Natalie Prass Played Her Groovy, Romantic Single ‘Short Court Style’ On ‘The Late Late Show’

Natalie Prass visited The Late Late Show With James Corden Wednesday night, performing her funky standout single “Short Court Style.” The song, off her 2018 record The Future And The Past, is bass-driven and smooth, as Prass sings about untangling the troubles in a relationship. The song placed high in our 2018 Critics’ Poll, and for good reason — that bassline! Prass is an incredible live musician, with full command of her band (and the crowd). Prass mostly sings at the stationary mic, accompanied by her band, but in one thrilling moment she steps back to play the song’s synthesizer solo.

Prass is currently touring the US, first as one of Kacey Musgraves‘ openers on the Oh, What A World Tour before hitting other US cities as a headliner. Prass will open for Musgraves at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville in March.

Check out Natalie Prass’ upcoming tour dates below, and watch her perform “Short Court Style” on The Late Late Show above.

03/02 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium (with Kacey Musgraves)
04/11 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
04/12 — Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
04/13 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
04/14 — Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
04/17 — New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom
04/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
04/19 — Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
04/20 — Ashland, VA @ Ashland Theatre
05/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

