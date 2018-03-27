Natalie Prass Preaches Feminist Solidarity With The Funky Groove Of ‘Sisters’

Deputy Music Editor
03.27.18

The thing about first albums is that artists have their whole lives to conceive them. They often contain songs whose roots stretch back for years, and by the time of their release, might not accurately display who the artist is anymore. Sometimes this results in a sophomore slump, where said artist can’t craft a satisfying follow-up within the confines of a normal album cycle. But other times, it can result in a marvelous step-up or a reinvention, where the debut was just a taste of what the artist has to offer.

For Natalie Prass, she seems to be falling squarely in the latter camp if her first couple singles are an indicator. While her self-titled debut saw her lumped with other ’70s-inspired songwriters that were coming out at the same time, like Father John Misty and Tobias Jesso Jr., her new songs are more indebted to R&B, finding her comfortable in a sound that’s less reliant on a trend. On her latest single, “Sisters,” Prass shines as the tune echoes classic Erykah Badu in both tone and style.

TAGSnatalie prassSistersThe Future And The Past

