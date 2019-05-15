The National Performed The Stirring ‘You Had Your Soul With You’ On ‘The Late Show’

05.15.19 23 hours ago

When The National announced their new album, I Am Easy To Find, back in March, they did so by sharing the lead single “You Had Your Soul With You,” an optimistic-sounding midtempo rocker that features longtime David Bowie collaborator Gail Ann Dorsey taking over lead vocal duties during the second half of the song. Last night, the band stopped by The Late Show, and that’s the song they chose to perform.

In lieu of Dorsey, the band was accompanied by This Is the Kit’s Kate Stables, Mina Tindle, and a string section for a rousing and kinetic rendition of the song. Matt Berninger’s brooding vocals were as enrapturing as ever, and the band was in top form.

Berninger previously commented on that amount of female collaborators included on the album (which features Dorsey, Stables, Tindle, Sharon Van Etten, and Lisa Hannigan), saying, “Yes, there are a lot of women singing on this, but it wasn’t because, ‘Oh, let’s have more women’s voices.’ It was more, ‘Let’s have more of a fabric of people’s identities.’ It would have been better to have had other male singers, but my ego wouldn’t let that happen.”

Watch The National perform “You Had Your Soul With You” on The Late Show above.

I Am Easy To Find is out 5/17 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Late Show
TAGSI Am Easy To FindMatt BerningerTHE LATE SHOWthe late show with stephen colbertthe national
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.10.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP