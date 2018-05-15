Getty Image

If there’s anything you’ve been meaning to Tweet @ Neil Young, or write in the comments section of one of his Facebook posts, you might want to hurry up and slide into his mentions. Today, the legendary singer-songwriter posted a lengthy note saying that he’s decided to check out from all social media platforms in the coming days. He will now live out his online life exclusively on his Archives website.

To be honest, his reasons for doing so are pretty compelling, and anyone who’s been a longtime fan of his art, might seriously want to consider following him over there. “All my new records can be heard there first, before they get released anywhere else. New unreleased albums from the archives, old unreleased albums from the archives will always be heard there first,” he promised. Even more enticing? “Tickets to all our shows will be offered there first, and occasionally we will have surprise live streams from our Hearse Theatre, for those who can’t attend.”

And for those just hoping to hear from the man himself on a regular basis and get his thoughts on…whatever, “Every day, I will be choosing the song of the day. I will be there writing, ruminating and rambling. We have a newspaper (The Times-Contrarian) full of updates, projects and upcoming events related to my music.”

You can check out Neil’s full comments on his decision here.