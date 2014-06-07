Neil Young’s Twitter Account Was Hilariously Porn-Hacked

Getty Image

Neil Young’s tens of thousands of Twitter followers were in for a sexy surprise yesterday when instead of reading about his tour dates, they were watching PornHub videos with names like “ball sucking, creampie, and gagging swallow,” which, honestly, would make for a better album title than Re-ac-tor. That’s because Young’s account was momentarily hacked by SLUT FOR THE D.

Whoever hijacked Young’s verified account (@Neilyoung) tweeted various pornographic (NSFW) images, many of them retweets from the account of a prominent porn site. The hacker also sent out several expletive-laden tweets, adding the hashtag #neilslayed to some of them, apparently to draw attention to the hack. (Via)

I can’t wait for #neilslayed to drop their first album, Cums a Time.