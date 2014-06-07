Neil Young’s Twitter Account Was Hilariously Porn-Hacked

Neil Young’s tens of thousands of Twitter followers were in for a sexy surprise yesterday when instead of reading about his tour dates, they were watching PornHub videos with names like “ball sucking, creampie, and gagging swallow,” which, honestly, would make for a better album title than Re-ac-tor. That’s because Young’s account was momentarily hacked by SLUT FOR THE D.
Whoever hijacked Young’s verified account (@Neilyoung) tweeted various pornographic (NSFW) images, many of them retweets from the account of a prominent porn site. The hacker also sent out several expletive-laden tweets, adding the hashtag #neilslayed to some of them, apparently to draw attention to the hack. (Via)
I can’t wait for #neilslayed to drop their first album, Cums a Time.
I could be happy, living my life, with a Cinnamon Girl.
Came here for this, didn’t leave disappointed.
clearly music file encryption is to blame.
A man needs a slutty maid?
I’m gonna go out on a limb here and say that I doubt Neil even knows what Twitter is…
my thoughts exactly.
Twitter is what David Crosby does when he used to get the DT’s.
Did they do the hilarious part later or are you going with Buzzfeed’s definition?
Old Man, look at my d*ck. It’s a lot like yours was…