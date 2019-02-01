All The New Albums Coming Out In February 2019

02.01.19 1 hour ago

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in February. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, February 1

  • American Authors — Seasons (Universal Island Records)
  • Andrew Wasylyk — The Paralian (Athens Of The North)
  • Astronoid — Astronoid (Blood Music)
  • Atomic — Pet Variations (ODIN)
  • Beirut — Gallipoli (4AD)
  • Big Wild — Superdream (Counter Records)
  • Blank Range — In Unison (Sturdy Girls/Thirty Tiger)
  • Broods — Don’t Feed The Pop Master (Neon Gold/Atlantic)
  • Boy Harsher — Careful (Nude Club)
  • Bravo Delta — Unbreakable (self-released)
  • Business Of Dreams — Ripe For Anarchy (Slumberland Records)
  • Busted — Half Way There (EastWest U.K.)
  • Cassadee Pope — Stages (Awake Music LLC)
  • Cherry Glazzer — Stuffed & Ready (Secretly Canadian)
  • Dave Harrington (of Darkside) — Pure Imagination, No Country (Yeggs Records)
  • Deep State — The Path To Fast Oblivion (Friendship Fever)
  • Deer Tick — Mayonnaise (Partisan Records)
  • Emily King — Scenery (ATO Records)
  • Finlay Shakespeare — Domestic Economy (Editions Mego)
  • Folamour — Ordinary Drugs (FHUO Records)
  • G Herbo — Still Swervin (Machine Entertainment Group)
  • Gentle Heat — Liminal EP (Skeletal Lightning)
  • Girlpool — What Chaos Is Imaginary (ANTI‐)
  • Guided By Voices — Zeppelin Over China (Rockathon Records)
  • Hajk — Drama (Jansen Records)
  • Harriet Brown — Mall Of Fortune (Innovative Leisure)
  • Highasakite — Uranium Heart (Propeller Recordings)
  • J.S. Ondara — Tales Of America (Verve Forecast Records)
  • Jealous Of The Birds — Wisdom Teeth EP (Big Space Records)
  • Jon Samuel — Dead Melodies (Hidden Pony Records)
  • Karolina Rose — Invicta EP (Violet Sunset Records)
  • Le Butcherettes — Bi/Mental (Rise Records)
  • Leon Vynehall — DJ-Kicks (!K7)
  • Lexie Liu — 2030 (88rising)
  • Listen To Girl — Long-Term World (Earthly Habit)
  • The Lonely Heartstring Band — Smoke & Ashes (Rounder Records)
  • Lost Cousins — In Scenery (Pheromone Records)
  • Lou Doillon — Soliloquy (Barclay/Verve)
  • Luttrell — Into Clouds (Anjunadeep)
  • Mandolin Orange — Tides Of A Teardrop (Yep Roc Records)
  • Masaki Batoh — Nowhere (Drag City)
  • Mörglbl — The Story Of Scott Rötti (The Laser’s Edge)
  • The Moth & The Flame — Ruthless (Robot Farming)
  • Nina Nesbitt — The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Onydia — Reflections (Revalve Records)
  • Patrick Daphier — Say I’m Pretty (YK Records)
  • Pedro Vian — Pedro Vian (Modern Obscure Music)
  • Rustin Man (Talk Talk’s Paul Webb) — Drift Code (Domino Recording Company)
  • Small Talks — A Conversation Between Us (Common Ground Records)
  • Soen — Lotus (Silver Lining Music)
  • The Sonic Dawn — Eclipse (Heavy Psych Sounds)
  • The Specials — Encore (UMC)
  • Spielbergs — This Is Not The End (By The Time It Gets Dark)
  • Thyla — What’s On Your Mind EP (REX Records)
  • Tim Bowness — Flowers At The Scene (Inside Out Music)
  • Tiny Ruins — Olympic Girls (Milk! Records)
  • Ward Thomas — Restless Minds (Sony Music CG)
  • The Western Den — A Light Left On (The Western Den)
  • White Lies — Five ([PIAS])
  • Within Temptation — Resist (Vertigo Berlin)
  • Yugen Blakrok — Anima Mysterium (Cylid Sarl DBA I.O.T Records)

