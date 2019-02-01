Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in February. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, February 1
- American Authors — Seasons (Universal Island Records)
- Andrew Wasylyk — The Paralian (Athens Of The North)
- Astronoid — Astronoid (Blood Music)
- Atomic — Pet Variations (ODIN)
- Beirut — Gallipoli (4AD)
- Big Wild — Superdream (Counter Records)
- Blank Range — In Unison (Sturdy Girls/Thirty Tiger)
- Broods — Don’t Feed The Pop Master (Neon Gold/Atlantic)
- Boy Harsher — Careful (Nude Club)
- Bravo Delta — Unbreakable (self-released)
- Business Of Dreams — Ripe For Anarchy (Slumberland Records)
- Busted — Half Way There (EastWest U.K.)
- Cassadee Pope — Stages (Awake Music LLC)
- Cherry Glazzer — Stuffed & Ready (Secretly Canadian)
- Dave Harrington (of Darkside) — Pure Imagination, No Country (Yeggs Records)
- Deep State — The Path To Fast Oblivion (Friendship Fever)
- Deer Tick — Mayonnaise (Partisan Records)
- Emily King — Scenery (ATO Records)
- Finlay Shakespeare — Domestic Economy (Editions Mego)
- Folamour — Ordinary Drugs (FHUO Records)
- G Herbo — Still Swervin (Machine Entertainment Group)
- Gentle Heat — Liminal EP (Skeletal Lightning)
- Girlpool — What Chaos Is Imaginary (ANTI‐)
- Guided By Voices — Zeppelin Over China (Rockathon Records)
- Hajk — Drama (Jansen Records)
- Harriet Brown — Mall Of Fortune (Innovative Leisure)
- Highasakite — Uranium Heart (Propeller Recordings)
- J.S. Ondara — Tales Of America (Verve Forecast Records)
- Jealous Of The Birds — Wisdom Teeth EP (Big Space Records)
- Jon Samuel — Dead Melodies (Hidden Pony Records)
- Karolina Rose — Invicta EP (Violet Sunset Records)
- Le Butcherettes — Bi/Mental (Rise Records)
- Leon Vynehall — DJ-Kicks (!K7)
- Lexie Liu — 2030 (88rising)
- Listen To Girl — Long-Term World (Earthly Habit)
- The Lonely Heartstring Band — Smoke & Ashes (Rounder Records)
- Lost Cousins — In Scenery (Pheromone Records)
- Lou Doillon — Soliloquy (Barclay/Verve)
- Luttrell — Into Clouds (Anjunadeep)
- Mandolin Orange — Tides Of A Teardrop (Yep Roc Records)
- Masaki Batoh — Nowhere (Drag City)
- Mörglbl — The Story Of Scott Rötti (The Laser’s Edge)
- The Moth & The Flame — Ruthless (Robot Farming)
- Nina Nesbitt — The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change (Cooking Vinyl)
- Onydia — Reflections (Revalve Records)
- Patrick Daphier — Say I’m Pretty (YK Records)
- Pedro Vian — Pedro Vian (Modern Obscure Music)
- Rustin Man (Talk Talk’s Paul Webb) — Drift Code (Domino Recording Company)
- Small Talks — A Conversation Between Us (Common Ground Records)
- Soen — Lotus (Silver Lining Music)
- The Sonic Dawn — Eclipse (Heavy Psych Sounds)
- The Specials — Encore (UMC)
- Spielbergs — This Is Not The End (By The Time It Gets Dark)
- Thyla — What’s On Your Mind EP (REX Records)
- Tim Bowness — Flowers At The Scene (Inside Out Music)
- Tiny Ruins — Olympic Girls (Milk! Records)
- Ward Thomas — Restless Minds (Sony Music CG)
- The Western Den — A Light Left On (The Western Den)
- White Lies — Five ([PIAS])
- Within Temptation — Resist (Vertigo Berlin)
- Yugen Blakrok — Anima Mysterium (Cylid Sarl DBA I.O.T Records)
