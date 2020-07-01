Keeping track Of all The new albums coming out In A given month Is A big job, but we’re up for it: Below Is A comprehensive list Of The major releases you can look forward To In July. If you’re not trying To potentially miss out On anything, It might be A good idea To keep reading.
Friday, July 3
- A.A. Williams — Forever Blue (Bella Union)
- Boris — NO (self-released)
- Bruno Bavota — Apartment Loops Vol. 1 (Temporary Residence)
- Charlie Barnes — Last Night Glitter (InsideOut)
- Cuddle Magic — Bath (Northern Spy Records)
- Deema — Chew Your Food EP (Different Recordings)
- Deerhoof & Wanda Leo Smith — To Be Surrounded By Beautiful (Joyful Noise)
- Dream Wife — So When You Gonna… (Lucky Number)
- Forest Green — In Wave (No Sleep Records)
- Gucci Mane — Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer (Atlantic Records)
- Henry Green — Half Light (Akira Records)
- Hidden Rivers — Plainsight Lakes EP (Darla Records)
- Honne — No Song Without You (Tatemae Recordings)
- The Irrepressibles — Superheroes (Of Naked Design)
- Jayda G — Both Of Us / Are U Down EP (Ninja Tune)
- Little Kid — Transfiguration Highway (Solitaire Recordings)
- Lucy And The Rats — Got Lucky (Stardumb/Dirty Water)
- Marchelle Bradanini — Only A Woman (Cosmic Thug)
- MC Yallah And Eomac — Mama Waliwamanyii EP (Phantom Limb)
- Nikitch & Kuna Maze — Débuts (Tru Thoughts)
- Not A Boys Name — The Internet Sucks EP (Universal Music Australia)
- Omar Rodríguez-Lopez — The Cloud Hill Tapes Vol. II (Clouds Hill Records)
- Paul Weller — On Sunset (Polydor Records)
- Pop Smoke — Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon (Victor Victor)
- Pure Bathing Culture — Carrido EP (Infinite Companion)
- Qasim Naqvi — Beta EP (Erased Tapes Records)
- Round Eye — Culture Shock Treatment (Paper + Plastick)
- Temples On Mars — Parallels V. 1 EP (self-released)
- Thiago Nassif — Mente (Gearbox Records)
- Tim Bowness — Late Night Laments (Inside Out Music)
- Twin Peaks — Side A EP (Grand Jury)
- Willie Nelson — First Rose Of Spring (Legacy Recordings)
- Wolfhounds — Electric Music (A Turntable Friend Records)
Friday, July 10
- Apollo Brown & Che’ Noir — As God Intended (Mello Music Group)
- Avant — Can We Fall In Love (Mo-B Entertainment)
- The Beths — Jump Rope Gazers (Carpark Records)
- Bob Nanna — Celebration States (New Granada Records)
- Bugeye — Ready Steady Bang (Reckless Yes)
- Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard — Non-Stop EP (Caroline International)
- DMA’s — The Glow (Infectious Music)
- Donna Missal — Lighter (Harvest Records)
- Eades — Microcosmic Things EP (Bam Bam Records)
- Fast Friends — HI T LO IQ (Dine Alone Records)
- Frank Ene — No Longer (Empty Cellar Records)
- Inter Arma — Garbers Days Revisited (Relapse Records)
- Jacob Cooper — Terrain (New Amsterdam)
- The Jayhawks — XOXO (SHAM)
- Joshua Ray Walker — Glad You Made It (State Fair Records)
- Julianna Barwick — Healing Is A Miracle (Ninja Tune)
- July Talk — Pray For It (BMG)
- Kacy Hill — Is It Selfish If We Talk About Me Again (self-released)
- Kalen & Aslyn — Back Of Our Minds (Normaltown Records)
- Kestrels — Dream Or Don’t Dream (Darla Records)
- Les Nuby — Clouded (Cornelius Chapel Records)
- Livingston — Lighthouse EP (Elektra Records)
- Llynks — Become The Root (Terrorbird)
- Local Nomad — Local Nomad EP (Level)
- Love Fame Tragedy — Wherever I Go, I Want To Leave (Good Soldier Records)
- Lou Canon — Automatic Body (Paper Bag Records)
- Man Cub — Impressions (Enhanced Recordings)
- Margo Price — That’s How Rumors Get Started (Loma Vista Recordings)
- Michael Grant & The Assassins — Always The Villain (Frontiers Records)
- Mike Shinoda — Dropped Frames, Vol. 1 (Kenji Kobayashi Productions)
- Mr Ben & The Bens — Life Drawing (Bella Union)
- Nikki Yanofsky — Black Sheep (e/One Music)
- NZCA Lines — Pure Luxury (Memphis Industries)
- Otta — Songbook EP (Bokkle)
- Pvris — Use Me (Warner Records)
- Ray Wylie Hubbard — Co-Starring (Big Machine Records)
- Rebel Yell — Fall From Grace (Rice Is Nice)
- Rhys Lewis — Things I Choose To Remember (Decca)
- Rufus Wainwright — Unfollow The Rules (BMG)
- Sam Prekop — Comma (Thrill Jockey)
- Savoy Brown — Ain’t Done Yet (Quarto Valley Records)
- Silver Scrolls — Music For Walks (Three Lobed Recordings)
- SOKO — Feel Feelings (Babycat Records)
- Spygenius — Man On The Sea (Big Stir Records)
- The Streets — None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive (Island Records)
- Summer Walker — Life On Earth EP (LVRN/Interscope)
- Will Wood — The Normal Album (Say-10 Records)
Friday, July 17
- The Aces — Under My Influence (Red Bull Records)
- Alessia Cara — This Summer: Live Off The Floor EP (Def Jam)
- Alice Ivy — Don’t Sleep (Dew Process)
- Anna Sofia — Self Aware Bitch EP (Republic Records)
- Blu & Exile — Miles (Fat Beats Records)
- Broadside — Into The Raging Sea (SharpTone Records)
- Bush — The Kingdom (BMG)
- The Chicks — Gaslighter (Columbia Records)
- David Ramirez — My Love Is A Hurricane (Sweetworld)
- Dehd — Flower Of Devotion (Fire Talk)
- Dope Walker — Save Save (Modern Radio)
- Ella Vos — Turbulence (HWYL Records)
- Evicshen — Hair Birth (American Dreams Records)
- Gang Of Four — Anti Hero EP (Gill Music Ltd)
- Greer — Lullaby For You EP (Epitaph Records)
- Jimmy Heath — Love Letter (Verve Records)
- Jordan Seigel — Beyond Images (Wonderbird Music)
- L.A. Salami — The Cause Of Doubt & A Reason To Have Faith (Sunday Best Recordings)
- Laraaji — Sun Piano (All Saints Records)
- The Lawrence Arms — Skeleton Coast (Epitaph Records)
- Lianne La Havas — Lianne La Havas (Nonesuch)
- Lonely Robot — Feelings Are Good (Insideout Records)
- Mike Dillon — Rosewood (Royal Potato Family)
- Nicolas Jaar — Telas (Other People)
- The Ninth Wave — Happy Days! EP (Distiller Records)
- Oliver Tree — Ugly Is Beautiful (Atlantic Records)
- Pink Sweats — The Prelude (Atlantic Records)
- The Pretenders — Hate For Sale (BMG)
- Samantha Crain — A Small Death (Real Kind Records)
- S.G. Goodman — Old Time Feeling (Verve Forecast Records)
- St. South — Get Well Soon (Nettwerk)
- Tatyana — Shadow On The Wall EP (Sinderlyn)
- The Texas Gentlemen — Floor It!!! (New West Records)
- Tony Seltzer And Adrian Lau — Avenues (self-released)
- Zoe Polanski — Violent Flowers (Youngbloods)
- Zombi — 2020 (Relapse Records)
Friday, July 24
- A Shoreline Dream — Seek To Hide (Latenight Weeknight Records)
- The Acacia Strain — Slow Decay (Rise Records)
- Acceptance — Wild EP (Tooth And Nail Records)
- André Bratten — Silvester (Smalltown Supersound)
- Bill Kirchen — The Proper Years (The Last Music Company)
- Cinder Well — No Summer (Free Dirt Records)
- Courtney Marie Andrews — Old Flowers (Fat Possum Records)
- Cub Sport — Like Nirvana (Cub Sport Records)
- The Danberrys — Shine (Singular Recordings)
- Dave Mason — Alone Together… Again (Geffen)
- Devendra Banhart — Vast Ovoid EP (Nonesuch)
- DOV — It Feels Right EP (Turntable Kitchen)
- Eliot Bronson — With Somebody (Saturn 5 Records)
- Gregory Uhlmann — Neighborhood Watch (Topshelf Records)
- The Gooms — Laugh (Squange Records)
- Jess Cornelius — Distance (Loantaka Records)
- Jessy Lanza — All The Time (Hyperdub)
- Judicator — Let There Be Nothing (Prosthetic Records)
- Kamaal Williams — Wu Hen (Black Focus)
- Liza Anne — Bad Vacation (Arts & Crafts)
- Lori McKenna — The Balladeer (C&N Records)
- The Lotts — We Are The Lotts EP (Whispering Pines)
- Luke Jenner — 1 (Manono Records)
- Mannequin Online — I Feel It EP (Nettwerk)
- Maverick Sabre — You Know How It Feels EP (FAMM)
- Nicolas Bougaïeff — The Upward Spiral (NovaMute)
- Quicksails — Blue Rise (Hausu Mountain Records)
- Samuel Proffitt — Shades EP (Nettwerk)
- Seasick Steve — Love & Peace (Contagious)
- Shirley Collins — Heart’s Ease (Domino Recording Company)
- Snowgoose — The Making Of You (Ba Da Bing!)
- Winter — Endless Space (Between You & I) (Bar None Ent.)
Friday, July 31
- Alain Johannes — Hum (Ipecac Recordings)
- Alanis Morissette — Such Pretty Forks In The Road (Epiphany Music)
- Beyonce — Black Is King (Parkwood Entertainment)
- Black Veil Brides — Re-Stitch These Wounds (StandBy Records)
- Charley Crockett — Welcome To Hard Times (Son Of Davy)
- Cool Sounds — Sleepers EP (Hotel Motel Records)
- The Coronas — True Love Waits (So Far So Good)
- Creeper — Sex, Death & The Infinite Void (Roadrunner Records)
- E^ST — I’m Doing It (Warner Music Australasia)
- Fontaines DC — A Hero’s Death (Partisan Records)
- Ganser — Just Look At That Sky (Felte)
- Geoff Tyson — Drinks With Infinity (self-released)
- Guerilla Ghost — We Get What We Deserve (Triple Eye Industries)
- Hockey Dad — Brain Candy (BMG)
- Jordana — Something To Say EP (Grand Jury Music)
- Land Of Talk — Indistinct Conversations (Saddle Creek)
- Le Ren — Morning & Melancholia EP (Secretly Canadian)
- Mac McAnally — Once In A Lifetime (Mailboat Records)
- Madeline Kenney — Sucker’s Lunch (Carpark Records)
- Margaret Chavez — Into An Atmosphere (We Know Better Records)
- Mike Shabb — Life Is Short (Make It Rain Records)
- The Prototypes — Ten Thousand Feet Rising (Get Hype)
- The Psychedelic Furs — Made Of Rain (Cooking Vinyl Limited)
- Rascal Flatts — How They Remember You EP (Big Machine Records)
- Steve Howe — Love Is (BMG)
- Thanya Iyer — Kind (Topshelf Records)
- Thelonious Monk — Palo Alto (Impulse! Records))
- Thundermother — Heat Wave (AFM Records GmbH)
- Victoria Monét — Jaguar (Empire)
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx Is An independent subsidiary Of Warner Music Group.