iStock
Music

All The New Albums Coming Out In July 2020

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Keeping track Of all The new albums coming out In A given month Is A big job, but we’re up for it: Below Is A comprehensive list Of The major releases you can look forward To In July. If you’re not trying To potentially miss out On anything, It might be A good idea To keep reading.

Friday, July 3

  • A.A. Williams — Forever Blue (Bella Union)
  • Boris — NO (self-released)
  • Bruno Bavota — Apartment Loops Vol. 1 (Temporary Residence)
  • Charlie Barnes — Last Night Glitter (InsideOut)
  • Cuddle Magic — Bath (Northern Spy Records)
  • Deema — Chew Your Food EP (Different Recordings)
  • Deerhoof & Wanda Leo Smith — To Be Surrounded By Beautiful (Joyful Noise)
  • Dream Wife — So When You Gonna… (Lucky Number)
  • Forest Green — In Wave (No Sleep Records)
  • Gucci Mane — Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer (Atlantic Records)
  • Henry Green — Half Light (Akira Records)
  • Hidden Rivers — Plainsight Lakes EP (Darla Records)
  • Honne — No Song Without You (Tatemae Recordings)
  • The Irrepressibles — Superheroes (Of Naked Design)
  • Jayda G — Both Of Us / Are U Down EP (Ninja Tune)
  • Little Kid — Transfiguration Highway (Solitaire Recordings)
  • Lucy And The Rats — Got Lucky (Stardumb/Dirty Water)
  • Marchelle Bradanini — Only A Woman (Cosmic Thug)
  • MC Yallah And Eomac — Mama Waliwamanyii EP (Phantom Limb)
  • Nikitch & Kuna Maze — Débuts (Tru Thoughts)
  • Not A Boys Name — The Internet Sucks EP (Universal Music Australia)
  • Omar Rodríguez-Lopez — The Cloud Hill Tapes Vol. II (Clouds Hill Records)
  • Paul Weller — On Sunset (Polydor Records)
  • Pop Smoke — Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon (Victor Victor)
  • Pure Bathing Culture — Carrido EP (Infinite Companion)
  • Qasim Naqvi — Beta EP (Erased Tapes Records)
  • Round Eye — Culture Shock Treatment (Paper + Plastick)
  • Temples On Mars — Parallels V. 1 EP (self-released)
  • Thiago Nassif — Mente (Gearbox Records)
  • Tim Bowness — Late Night Laments (Inside Out Music)
  • Twin Peaks — Side A EP (Grand Jury)
  • Willie Nelson — First Rose Of Spring (Legacy Recordings)
  • Wolfhounds — Electric Music (A Turntable Friend Records)

Friday, July 10

  • Apollo Brown & Che’ Noir — As God Intended (Mello Music Group)
  • Avant — Can We Fall In Love (Mo-B Entertainment)
  • The Beths — Jump Rope Gazers (Carpark Records)
  • Bob Nanna — Celebration States (New Granada Records)
  • Bugeye — Ready Steady Bang (Reckless Yes)
  • Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard — Non-Stop EP (Caroline International)
  • DMA’s — The Glow (Infectious Music)
  • Donna Missal — Lighter (Harvest Records)
  • Eades — Microcosmic Things EP (Bam Bam Records)
  • Fast Friends — HI T LO IQ (Dine Alone Records)
  • Frank Ene — No Longer (Empty Cellar Records)
  • Inter Arma — Garbers Days Revisited (Relapse Records)
  • Jacob Cooper — Terrain (New Amsterdam)
  • The Jayhawks — XOXO (SHAM)
  • Joshua Ray Walker — Glad You Made It (State Fair Records)
  • Julianna Barwick — Healing Is A Miracle (Ninja Tune)
  • July Talk — Pray For It (BMG)
  • Kacy Hill — Is It Selfish If We Talk About Me Again (self-released)
  • Kalen & Aslyn — Back Of Our Minds (Normaltown Records)
  • Kestrels — Dream Or Don’t Dream (Darla Records)
  • Les Nuby — Clouded (Cornelius Chapel Records)
  • Livingston — Lighthouse EP (Elektra Records)
  • Llynks — Become The Root (Terrorbird)
  • Local Nomad — Local Nomad EP (Level)
  • Love Fame Tragedy — Wherever I Go, I Want To Leave (Good Soldier Records)
  • Lou Canon — Automatic Body (Paper Bag Records)
  • Man Cub — Impressions (Enhanced Recordings)
  • Margo Price — That’s How Rumors Get Started (Loma Vista Recordings)
  • Michael Grant & The Assassins — Always The Villain (Frontiers Records)
  • Mike Shinoda — Dropped Frames, Vol. 1 (Kenji Kobayashi Productions)
  • Mr Ben & The Bens — Life Drawing (Bella Union)
  • Nikki Yanofsky — Black Sheep (e/One Music)
  • NZCA Lines — Pure Luxury (Memphis Industries)
  • Otta — Songbook EP (Bokkle)
  • Pvris — Use Me (Warner Records)
  • Ray Wylie Hubbard — Co-Starring (Big Machine Records)
  • Rebel Yell — Fall From Grace (Rice Is Nice)
  • Rhys Lewis — Things I Choose To Remember (Decca)
  • Rufus Wainwright — Unfollow The Rules (BMG)
  • Sam Prekop — Comma (Thrill Jockey)
  • Savoy Brown — Ain’t Done Yet (Quarto Valley Records)
  • Silver Scrolls — Music For Walks (Three Lobed Recordings)
  • SOKO — Feel Feelings (Babycat Records)
  • Spygenius — Man On The Sea (Big Stir Records)
  • The Streets — None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive (Island Records)
  • Summer Walker — Life On Earth EP (LVRN/Interscope)
  • Will Wood — The Normal Album (Say-10 Records)

Friday, July 17

  • The Aces — Under My Influence (Red Bull Records)
  • Alessia Cara — This Summer: Live Off The Floor EP (Def Jam)
  • Alice Ivy — Don’t Sleep (Dew Process)
  • Anna Sofia — Self Aware Bitch EP (Republic Records)
  • Blu & Exile — Miles (Fat Beats Records)
  • Broadside — Into The Raging Sea (SharpTone Records)
  • Bush — The Kingdom (BMG)
  • The Chicks — Gaslighter (Columbia Records)
  • David Ramirez — My Love Is A Hurricane (Sweetworld)
  • Dehd — Flower Of Devotion (Fire Talk)
  • Dope Walker — Save Save (Modern Radio)
  • Ella Vos — Turbulence (HWYL Records)
  • Evicshen — Hair Birth (American Dreams Records)
  • Gang Of Four — Anti Hero EP (Gill Music Ltd)
  • Greer — Lullaby For You EP (Epitaph Records)
  • Jimmy Heath — Love Letter (Verve Records)
  • Jordan Seigel — Beyond Images (Wonderbird Music)
  • L.A. Salami — The Cause Of Doubt & A Reason To Have Faith (Sunday Best Recordings)
  • Laraaji — Sun Piano (All Saints Records)
  • The Lawrence Arms — Skeleton Coast (Epitaph Records)
  • Lianne La Havas — Lianne La Havas (Nonesuch)
  • Lonely Robot — Feelings Are Good (Insideout Records)
  • Mike Dillon — Rosewood (Royal Potato Family)
  • Nicolas Jaar — Telas (Other People)
  • The Ninth Wave — Happy Days! EP (Distiller Records)
  • Oliver Tree — Ugly Is Beautiful (Atlantic Records)
  • Pink Sweats — The Prelude (Atlantic Records)
  • The Pretenders — Hate For Sale (BMG)
  • Samantha Crain — A Small Death (Real Kind Records)
  • S.G. Goodman — Old Time Feeling (Verve Forecast Records)
  • St. South — Get Well Soon (Nettwerk)
  • Tatyana — Shadow On The Wall EP (Sinderlyn)
  • The Texas Gentlemen — Floor It!!! (New West Records)
  • Tony Seltzer And Adrian Lau — Avenues (self-released)
  • Zoe Polanski — Violent Flowers (Youngbloods)
  • Zombi — 2020 (Relapse Records)

Friday, July 24

  • A Shoreline Dream — Seek To Hide (Latenight Weeknight Records)
  • The Acacia Strain — Slow Decay (Rise Records)
  • Acceptance — Wild EP (Tooth And Nail Records)
  • André Bratten — Silvester (Smalltown Supersound)
  • Bill Kirchen — The Proper Years (The Last Music Company)
  • Cinder Well — No Summer (Free Dirt Records)
  • Courtney Marie Andrews — Old Flowers (Fat Possum Records)
  • Cub Sport — Like Nirvana (Cub Sport Records)
  • The Danberrys — Shine (Singular Recordings)
  • Dave Mason — Alone Together… Again (Geffen)
  • Devendra Banhart — Vast Ovoid EP (Nonesuch)
  • DOV — It Feels Right EP (Turntable Kitchen)
  • Eliot Bronson — With Somebody (Saturn 5 Records)
  • Gregory Uhlmann — Neighborhood Watch (Topshelf Records)
  • The Gooms — Laugh (Squange Records)
  • Jess Cornelius — Distance (Loantaka Records)
  • Jessy Lanza — All The Time (Hyperdub)
  • Judicator — Let There Be Nothing (Prosthetic Records)
  • Kamaal Williams — Wu Hen (Black Focus)
  • Liza Anne — Bad Vacation (Arts & Crafts)
  • Lori McKenna — The Balladeer (C&N Records)
  • The Lotts — We Are The Lotts EP (Whispering Pines)
  • Luke Jenner — 1 (Manono Records)
  • Mannequin Online — I Feel It EP (Nettwerk)
  • Maverick Sabre — You Know How It Feels EP (FAMM)
  • Nicolas Bougaïeff — The Upward Spiral (NovaMute)
  • Quicksails — Blue Rise (Hausu Mountain Records)
  • Samuel Proffitt — Shades EP (Nettwerk)
  • Seasick Steve — Love & Peace (Contagious)
  • Shirley Collins — Heart’s Ease (Domino Recording Company)
  • Snowgoose — The Making Of You (Ba Da Bing!)
  • Winter — Endless Space (Between You & I) (Bar None Ent.)

Friday, July 31

  • Alain Johannes — Hum (Ipecac Recordings)
  • Alanis Morissette — Such Pretty Forks In The Road (Epiphany Music)
  • Beyonce — Black Is King (Parkwood Entertainment)
  • Black Veil Brides — Re-Stitch These Wounds (StandBy Records)
  • Charley Crockett — Welcome To Hard Times (Son Of Davy)
  • Cool Sounds — Sleepers EP (Hotel Motel Records)
  • The Coronas — True Love Waits (So Far So Good)
  • Creeper — Sex, Death & The Infinite Void (Roadrunner Records)
  • E^ST — I’m Doing It (Warner Music Australasia)
  • Fontaines DC — A Hero’s Death (Partisan Records)
  • Ganser — Just Look At That Sky (Felte)
  • Geoff Tyson — Drinks With Infinity (self-released)
  • Guerilla Ghost — We Get What We Deserve (Triple Eye Industries)
  • Hockey Dad — Brain Candy (BMG)
  • Jordana — Something To Say EP (Grand Jury Music)
  • Land Of Talk — Indistinct Conversations (Saddle Creek)
  • Le Ren — Morning & Melancholia EP (Secretly Canadian)
  • Mac McAnally — Once In A Lifetime (Mailboat Records)
  • Madeline Kenney — Sucker’s Lunch (Carpark Records)
  • Margaret Chavez — Into An Atmosphere (We Know Better Records)
  • Mike Shabb — Life Is Short (Make It Rain Records)
  • The Prototypes — Ten Thousand Feet Rising (Get Hype)
  • The Psychedelic Furs — Made Of Rain (Cooking Vinyl Limited)
  • Rascal Flatts — How They Remember You EP (Big Machine Records)
  • Steve Howe — Love Is (BMG)
  • Thanya Iyer — Kind (Topshelf Records)
  • Thelonious Monk — Palo Alto (Impulse! Records))
  • Thundermother — Heat Wave (AFM Records GmbH)
  • Victoria Monét — Jaguar (Empire)

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx Is An independent subsidiary Of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
The Best Rap Albums Of June 2020
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
×