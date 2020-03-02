iStock
Music

All The New Albums Coming Out In March 2020

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in March. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, March 6

  • Ani Glass — Mirores (Recordiau Neb)
  • Anna Calvi — Hunted (Domino)
  • Aunty Social — The Day My Brain Broke EP (Nettwerk)
  • Brandy Clark — Your Life Is A Record (Warner Records)
  • Caroline Rose — Superstar (New West Records)
  • Celia Hollander — Recent Futures EP (Leaving Records)
  • Chad Harvey — Run From The Sound EP (Indie 500 Records)
  • CJ Fly — Rudebwoy (Pro Era)
  • CocoRosie — Put The Shine On (Marathon Artists)
  • Cornershop — England Is A Garden (Ample Play)
  • Danny Barnes — Man On Fire (ATO Records)
  • Danny McIntyre — Brain Bot EP (Droid Mafia)
  • Deacon Blue — City Of Love (Earmusic)
  • Disq — Collector (Saddle Creek)
  • Early James — Singing For My Supper (Nonesuch Records)
  • Ebenezer — Bad Romantic 2 (12Tone Music)
  • Emma-Jean Thackray — Rain Dance EP (Movementt)
  • Esmé Patterson — There Will Come Soft Rains (BMG)
  • Flora Cash — Baby, It’s Okay (RCA Records)
  • The Gloomies — Are We Getting Better? (Gloomtones)
  • The Grahams — Kids Like Us (Three Sirens Music Group)
  • Guise — The Fun Part EP (Xtra Mile Recordings)
  • Hollow Fortyfives — Weekender EP (Baby Robot Records)
  • Honey Harper — Starmaker (ATO Records)
  • Hot Mulligan — You’ll Be Fine (No Sleep Records)
  • J-Felix — Whole Again Hooligan (Tru Thoughts)
  • The Jacks — Remember You EP (Edgeout Records)
  • Jadakiss — Ignatius (Def Jam Recordings)
  • The James Hunter Six — Nick Of Time (Daptone Records)
  • Jhené Aiko — Chilombo (Def Jam Recordings)
  • Jim Lauderdale — When Carolina Comes Home Again (Yep Roc Records)
  • Jonathan Wilson — Dixie Blur (Bella Union)
  • José James — No Beginning No End 2 (Rainbow Blonde Records)
  • Julia Bardo — Phase EP (Wichita Recordings)
  • King Von — LeVon James (Only The Family/Empire)
  • Kool Keith & Thetan — Space Goretex (Anti-Corp)
  • Lauv — How I’m Feeling (AWAL)
  • Leya — Flood Dream EP (NNA Tapes)
  • Mandy Moore — Silver Landings (Verve Forecast Records)
  • The Mastersons — No Time For Love Songs (Red House Records)
  • Moby — All Visible Objects (Little Idiot Mute)
  • Mosses — T.V. Sun (Anyway Records)
  • My Sister, My Brother — My Sister, My Brother EP (self-released)
  • Nadia Reid — Out Of My Providence (Spacebomb)
  • Naked Six — Lost Art Of Conversation (Silver Lining Music)
  • Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds — Blue Moon Rising EP (Sour Mash)
  • Pantha Du Prince — Conference Of Trees (Modern Recordings)
  • Phantogram — Ceremony (Republic Records)
  • Pool Cosby — Day Breaks (SharpTone Records)
  • Prince Josh — The Joy (Hand Drawn Dracula)
  • Riz Ahmed — The Long Goodbye (Mongrel Records)
  • Ross The Boss — Born On Fire (AFM Records)
  • Sadler Vaden — Anybody Out There? (Dirty Mag Records/Thirty Tigers)
  • The Saxophones — Eternity Bay (Full Time Hobby)
  • Sea Girls — Under Exit Lights EP (Polydor)
  • Solkyri — Mount Pleasant (Dunk! Records)
  • Steel Canyon Rangers with Asheville Symphony — Be Still Moses (Yep Roc Records)
  • Stephen Malkmus — Traditional Techniques (Matador)
  • Steve Kelley — In My House EP (Platform 7even)
  • Swamp Dogg — Sorry You Couldn’t Make It (Joyful Noise)
  • Thick — 5 Years Behind (Epitaph Records)
  • Thomas Oliver — The Brightest Light (Keymailrecords)
  • Tim Englehardt — First Contact (Poker Flat Recordings)
  • US Girls — Heavy Light (4AD)
  • Voodoo Six — Simulation Game (Explorer E1)
  • Wens — Lemoncholy EP (R&R/Warner Records)
  • Will Sexton — Don’t Walk The Darkness ( Big Legal Mess Records)
  • Wyldest — Redream Chaos (Hand In Hive)
  • X Ambassadors — Belong EP (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records)

Friday, March 13

  • Acid Tongue — Bullies (Freakout Records)
  • Al Di Meola — Across The Universe (earMUSIC)
  • Alex Nicol — All For Nada (Michel Records & Anniversary)
  • Belmont — Reflections EP (Pure Noise Records)
  • Big Freedia — Louder EP (East West Records)
  • The Boomtown Rats — Citizens Of Boomtown (BMG)
  • Broken Witt Rebels — OK Hotel (Snakefarm Records)
  • Caitlyn Smith — Supernova (Monument Records)
  • Circa Waves — Sad Happy (Prolifica Inc)
  • Circles Around The Sun — Circles Around The Sun (Rhino Records)
  • Code Orange — Underneath (Roadrunner)
  • Dave Simonett — Red Tail (Thirty Tigers)
  • Deap Lips — Deap Lips (Cooking Vinyl)
  • The Districts — You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere (Fat Possum)
  • The Garden — Kiss My Super Bowl Ring (Epitaph Records)
  • The Goners — Good Mourning (RidingEasy Records)
  • Grouplove — Healer (Atlantic)
  • Hilary Woods — Birthmarks (Sacred Bones)
  • Honey Cutt — Coasting (Kanine Records)
  • Jah9 — Note To Self (VP)
  • Joywave — Possession (Cult Music Records)
  • Louis Prince — Thirteen (self-released)
  • Luttrell — Some Other Time (Anjunadeep)
  • Mild Minds — Mood (Counter Records)
  • Monophonics — It’s Only Us (Colemine Records)
  • Mundy’s Bay — Lonesome Valley (Pure Noise Records)
  • Niall Horan — Heartbreak Weather (Neon Haze Capitol)
  • Peter Bjorn And John — Endless Dream (Ingrid)
  • Porches — Ricky Music (Domino Records)
  • Roomful Of Blues — In A Roomful Of Blues (Blue Flame)
  • Sass Jordan — Rebel Moon Blues (Stony Plain Records)
  • Shabaka & The Ancestors — We Were Sent Here By History (mpulse! Records)
  • The Snuts — Mixtape EP (Parlophone Records)
  • Soraia — Dig Your Roots (Wicked Cool Records)
  • Tonne — Bridey Murphy EP (Cornelius Chapel)
  • Various Artists — Trolls: World Tour (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (RCA Records)
  • The Wants — Container (Council Records)
  • Yumi Zouma — Truth Or Consequences (Polyvinyl)

Friday, March 20

  • Adam Lambert — Velvet (Empire)
  • Alicia Keys — Alicia (RCA Records)
  • Baxter Dury — The Night Chancers (Heavenly Recordings)
  • Becca Stevens — Wonderbloom (GroundUP Music)
  • Carla Olson — Have Harmony, Will Travel 2 (Busted Flat)
  • Chris Moyse — Bitter Ballads & Cynical Prayers (Epic Records)
  • Christian Paul — Christian Paul EP (12Tone Music)
  • Conan Gray — Kid Krow (Republic)
  • Delta Rae — The Light (Sire Records/Warner Bros. Records)
  • Evolution Eden — Audio Therapy (Ravager Records)
  • Gordon Lightfoot — Solo (Warner Music)
  • Grave T — Silent Water (Seahorse Recordings)
  • Haru Nemuri — Lovetheism (To3S Records)
  • Helen Money — Atomic (Thrill Jockey Records)
  • Ian William Craig — Red Sun Through Smoke (Fat Cat Records)
  • Kelsea Ballerini — Kelsea (Black River)
  • Kid Be Kid — Lovely Genders EP (Springstoff)
  • Låpsley — Through The Water (XL Recordings)
  • Lili Refrain — Ulu (Subsound Records)
  • Mapache — From Liberty Street (Yep Roc Records)
  • Matt Wilson & His Orchestra — When I Was A Writer (Pravda Records)
  • Moaning — Uneasy Laughter (Sub Pop Records)
  • Morrissey — I Am Not A Dog On A Chain (BMG)
  • Mute Duo — Lapse In Passage (American Dreams Records)
  • Roger Eno And Brian Eno — Mixing Colours (Deutsche Grammophon)
  • San Mei — Cry EP (etcetc Records)
  • The Slow Readers Club — The Joy Of The Return (Modern Sky UK)
  • Social Animals — Best Years EP (Rise Records)
  • The Weeknd — After Hours (XO/Republic Records)
  • The Wild — Still Believe In Rock And Roll (Entertainment One)
  • Yael Naim — Nightsongs (Tôt ou tard)

Friday, March 27

  • 5 Seconds Of Summer — Calm (Interscope Records)
  • Ada Lea — Woman, Here EP (Next Door Records)
  • Anna Ran — Desert Flower (Bengans Records/Puya Raim)
  • Anthony da Costa — Feet On The Dashboard (AntiFragile Music)
  • Basia Bulat — Are You In Love? (Secret City Records)
  • The Beautiful Mistake — You’re Not Broken. I Am EP (Wiretap Records)
  • Bedouin — Whistleman EP (Human By Default)
  • Brett James — I Am Now (Songs Of Brett/Label Logic/Ingrooves)
  • Cable Ties — Far Enough (Merge Records)
  • C.A.R. — Crossing Prior Street (ansom Note Records)
  • Catholic Action — Celebrated By Strangers (Palo Santo Records)
  • Cavetown — Sleepyhead (Sire Records)
  • The Chats — High Risk Behaviour (Bargain Bin Records/Cooking Vinyl Australia)
  • Chief State — Tough Love (Mutant League Records)
  • Clem Snide — Forever Just Beyond (Ramseur Records/Thirty Tigers)
  • Ester — Turn Around (Midwest Action)
  • Evan Uhlmann — Tea Lady (Dog Legs)
  • Gerald Cleaver — Signs (577 Records)
  • Glass Museum — Reykjavik (Sdban Records)
  • Gold Cage — Social Crutch (Felte)
  • Half Waif — The Caretaker (Anti-)
  • Hans Zimmer — No Time To Die OST (Decca Records)
  • The Heavy Eyes — Love Like Machines (Kozmik Artifactz)
  • Ingrid — Lady Like (Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville)
  • Isaac Aesili — Hidden Truths (Wonderwheel Recordings)
  • Jacaszek — Music For Film (Ghostly International)
  • Jesse Daniel — Rollin’ On (Bloodshot)
  • Jessie Reyez — Before Love Comes To Kill Us (Island Records)
  • Jordana — Classical Notions Of Happiness (Grand Jury Music)
  • Knxwledge — 1988 (Stones Throw)
  • Laila Biali — Out Of Dust (Act Music)
  • Lilly Hiatt — Walking Proof (New West Records)
  • Little Dragon — New Me, Same Us (Ninja Tune)
  • Lizzy Farrall — Bruise (Pure Noise Records)
  • Loose Koozies — Feel A Bit Free (Outer Limits Lounge Records)
  • Loud Luxury — Nights Like This EP (Armada Music)
  • Loveblind — Sleeping Visions (Saint Marie Records)
  • Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real — Naked Garden (Fantasy Records)
  • Kandace Springs — The Women Who Raised Me (Universal Blue Note)
  • Magic Sword — Endless (Joyful Noise Recordings)
  • Magic Waters — Pinky Swear EP (Gold Robot Records)
  • Margaret Glaspy — Devotion (ATO Records)
  • Mark Erelli — Blindsided (Soundly Music)
  • Matt Karmil — STS371 (Kompakt)
  • Michael Vallera — Window In (Denovali)
  • Nap Eyes — Snapshot Of A Beginner (Jagjaguwar/Royal Mountain)
  • Neon Waltz — Huna EP (Ignition Records)
  • Orion Sun — Hold Space For Me (Mom+Pop)
  • Parkway Drive — Viva The Underdogs (Epitaph Records)
  • Partynextdoor — Partymobile (OVO/Warner Records)
  • Pearl Jam — Gigaton (Monkeywrench Republic)
  • Ringo Deathstarr — Ringo Deathstarr (Club AC30/Vinyl Junkie Recordings)
  • San Cisco — Flaws EP (Nettwerk Records)
  • San Fermin — The Cormorant I & II (Better Company/Sony Music Entertainment)
  • Sarah Peacock — Burn The Witch (Road Dog Enterprises)
  • She Luv It — She Luv It (self-released)
  • Snotty Nose Rez Kids — Trapline (self-released)
  • The Sonic Dawn — Enter The Mirage (Heavy Psych Sounds)
  • Sufjan Stevens And Lowell Brams — Aporia (Asthmatic Kitty)
  • The Tender Things — How You Make A Fool (Spaceflight Records)
  • Tesla — Five Man London Jam (Ume)
  • Tom Sless — California Dream (Marina Vista Records)
  • Vanessa Carlton — Love Is An Art (Dine Alone Records)
  • Waxahatchee — Saint Cloud (Merge Records)
  • Woorms — Twitching, As Prey (Sludgelord Records)

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The 20 Essential Episodes Of ‘Stuff You Should Know’
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×