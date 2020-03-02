Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in March. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, March 6
- Ani Glass — Mirores (Recordiau Neb)
- Anna Calvi — Hunted (Domino)
- Aunty Social — The Day My Brain Broke EP (Nettwerk)
- Brandy Clark — Your Life Is A Record (Warner Records)
- Caroline Rose — Superstar (New West Records)
- Celia Hollander — Recent Futures EP (Leaving Records)
- Chad Harvey — Run From The Sound EP (Indie 500 Records)
- CJ Fly — Rudebwoy (Pro Era)
- CocoRosie — Put The Shine On (Marathon Artists)
- Cornershop — England Is A Garden (Ample Play)
- Danny Barnes — Man On Fire (ATO Records)
- Danny McIntyre — Brain Bot EP (Droid Mafia)
- Deacon Blue — City Of Love (Earmusic)
- Disq — Collector (Saddle Creek)
- Early James — Singing For My Supper (Nonesuch Records)
- Ebenezer — Bad Romantic 2 (12Tone Music)
- Emma-Jean Thackray — Rain Dance EP (Movementt)
- Esmé Patterson — There Will Come Soft Rains (BMG)
- Flora Cash — Baby, It’s Okay (RCA Records)
- The Gloomies — Are We Getting Better? (Gloomtones)
- The Grahams — Kids Like Us (Three Sirens Music Group)
- Guise — The Fun Part EP (Xtra Mile Recordings)
- Hollow Fortyfives — Weekender EP (Baby Robot Records)
- Honey Harper — Starmaker (ATO Records)
- Hot Mulligan — You’ll Be Fine (No Sleep Records)
- J-Felix — Whole Again Hooligan (Tru Thoughts)
- The Jacks — Remember You EP (Edgeout Records)
- Jadakiss — Ignatius (Def Jam Recordings)
- The James Hunter Six — Nick Of Time (Daptone Records)
- Jhené Aiko — Chilombo (Def Jam Recordings)
- Jim Lauderdale — When Carolina Comes Home Again (Yep Roc Records)
- Jonathan Wilson — Dixie Blur (Bella Union)
- José James — No Beginning No End 2 (Rainbow Blonde Records)
- Julia Bardo — Phase EP (Wichita Recordings)
- King Von — LeVon James (Only The Family/Empire)
- Kool Keith & Thetan — Space Goretex (Anti-Corp)
- Lauv — How I’m Feeling (AWAL)
- Leya — Flood Dream EP (NNA Tapes)
- Mandy Moore — Silver Landings (Verve Forecast Records)
- The Mastersons — No Time For Love Songs (Red House Records)
- Moby — All Visible Objects (Little Idiot Mute)
- Mosses — T.V. Sun (Anyway Records)
- My Sister, My Brother — My Sister, My Brother EP (self-released)
- Nadia Reid — Out Of My Providence (Spacebomb)
- Naked Six — Lost Art Of Conversation (Silver Lining Music)
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds — Blue Moon Rising EP (Sour Mash)
- Pantha Du Prince — Conference Of Trees (Modern Recordings)
- Phantogram — Ceremony (Republic Records)
- Pool Cosby — Day Breaks (SharpTone Records)
- Prince Josh — The Joy (Hand Drawn Dracula)
- Riz Ahmed — The Long Goodbye (Mongrel Records)
- Ross The Boss — Born On Fire (AFM Records)
- Sadler Vaden — Anybody Out There? (Dirty Mag Records/Thirty Tigers)
- The Saxophones — Eternity Bay (Full Time Hobby)
- Sea Girls — Under Exit Lights EP (Polydor)
- Solkyri — Mount Pleasant (Dunk! Records)
- Steel Canyon Rangers with Asheville Symphony — Be Still Moses (Yep Roc Records)
- Stephen Malkmus — Traditional Techniques (Matador)
- Steve Kelley — In My House EP (Platform 7even)
- Swamp Dogg — Sorry You Couldn’t Make It (Joyful Noise)
- Thick — 5 Years Behind (Epitaph Records)
- Thomas Oliver — The Brightest Light (Keymailrecords)
- Tim Englehardt — First Contact (Poker Flat Recordings)
- US Girls — Heavy Light (4AD)
- Voodoo Six — Simulation Game (Explorer E1)
- Wens — Lemoncholy EP (R&R/Warner Records)
- Will Sexton — Don’t Walk The Darkness ( Big Legal Mess Records)
- Wyldest — Redream Chaos (Hand In Hive)
- X Ambassadors — Belong EP (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records)
Friday, March 13
- Acid Tongue — Bullies (Freakout Records)
- Al Di Meola — Across The Universe (earMUSIC)
- Alex Nicol — All For Nada (Michel Records & Anniversary)
- Belmont — Reflections EP (Pure Noise Records)
- Big Freedia — Louder EP (East West Records)
- The Boomtown Rats — Citizens Of Boomtown (BMG)
- Broken Witt Rebels — OK Hotel (Snakefarm Records)
- Caitlyn Smith — Supernova (Monument Records)
- Circa Waves — Sad Happy (Prolifica Inc)
- Circles Around The Sun — Circles Around The Sun (Rhino Records)
- Code Orange — Underneath (Roadrunner)
- Dave Simonett — Red Tail (Thirty Tigers)
- Deap Lips — Deap Lips (Cooking Vinyl)
- The Districts — You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere (Fat Possum)
- The Garden — Kiss My Super Bowl Ring (Epitaph Records)
- The Goners — Good Mourning (RidingEasy Records)
- Grouplove — Healer (Atlantic)
- Hilary Woods — Birthmarks (Sacred Bones)
- Honey Cutt — Coasting (Kanine Records)
- Jah9 — Note To Self (VP)
- Joywave — Possession (Cult Music Records)
- Louis Prince — Thirteen (self-released)
- Luttrell — Some Other Time (Anjunadeep)
- Mild Minds — Mood (Counter Records)
- Monophonics — It’s Only Us (Colemine Records)
- Mundy’s Bay — Lonesome Valley (Pure Noise Records)
- Niall Horan — Heartbreak Weather (Neon Haze Capitol)
- Peter Bjorn And John — Endless Dream (Ingrid)
- Porches — Ricky Music (Domino Records)
- Roomful Of Blues — In A Roomful Of Blues (Blue Flame)
- Sass Jordan — Rebel Moon Blues (Stony Plain Records)
- Shabaka & The Ancestors — We Were Sent Here By History (mpulse! Records)
- The Snuts — Mixtape EP (Parlophone Records)
- Soraia — Dig Your Roots (Wicked Cool Records)
- Tonne — Bridey Murphy EP (Cornelius Chapel)
- Various Artists — Trolls: World Tour (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (RCA Records)
- The Wants — Container (Council Records)
- Yumi Zouma — Truth Or Consequences (Polyvinyl)
Friday, March 20
- Adam Lambert — Velvet (Empire)
- Alicia Keys — Alicia (RCA Records)
- Baxter Dury — The Night Chancers (Heavenly Recordings)
- Becca Stevens — Wonderbloom (GroundUP Music)
- Carla Olson — Have Harmony, Will Travel 2 (Busted Flat)
- Chris Moyse — Bitter Ballads & Cynical Prayers (Epic Records)
- Christian Paul — Christian Paul EP (12Tone Music)
- Conan Gray — Kid Krow (Republic)
- Delta Rae — The Light (Sire Records/Warner Bros. Records)
- Evolution Eden — Audio Therapy (Ravager Records)
- Gordon Lightfoot — Solo (Warner Music)
- Grave T — Silent Water (Seahorse Recordings)
- Haru Nemuri — Lovetheism (To3S Records)
- Helen Money — Atomic (Thrill Jockey Records)
- Ian William Craig — Red Sun Through Smoke (Fat Cat Records)
- Kelsea Ballerini — Kelsea (Black River)
- Kid Be Kid — Lovely Genders EP (Springstoff)
- Låpsley — Through The Water (XL Recordings)
- Lili Refrain — Ulu (Subsound Records)
- Mapache — From Liberty Street (Yep Roc Records)
- Matt Wilson & His Orchestra — When I Was A Writer (Pravda Records)
- Moaning — Uneasy Laughter (Sub Pop Records)
- Morrissey — I Am Not A Dog On A Chain (BMG)
- Mute Duo — Lapse In Passage (American Dreams Records)
- Roger Eno And Brian Eno — Mixing Colours (Deutsche Grammophon)
- San Mei — Cry EP (etcetc Records)
- The Slow Readers Club — The Joy Of The Return (Modern Sky UK)
- Social Animals — Best Years EP (Rise Records)
- The Weeknd — After Hours (XO/Republic Records)
- The Wild — Still Believe In Rock And Roll (Entertainment One)
- Yael Naim — Nightsongs (Tôt ou tard)
Friday, March 27
- 5 Seconds Of Summer — Calm (Interscope Records)
- Ada Lea — Woman, Here EP (Next Door Records)
- Anna Ran — Desert Flower (Bengans Records/Puya Raim)
- Anthony da Costa — Feet On The Dashboard (AntiFragile Music)
- Basia Bulat — Are You In Love? (Secret City Records)
- The Beautiful Mistake — You’re Not Broken. I Am EP (Wiretap Records)
- Bedouin — Whistleman EP (Human By Default)
- Brett James — I Am Now (Songs Of Brett/Label Logic/Ingrooves)
- Cable Ties — Far Enough (Merge Records)
- C.A.R. — Crossing Prior Street (ansom Note Records)
- Catholic Action — Celebrated By Strangers (Palo Santo Records)
- Cavetown — Sleepyhead (Sire Records)
- The Chats — High Risk Behaviour (Bargain Bin Records/Cooking Vinyl Australia)
- Chief State — Tough Love (Mutant League Records)
- Clem Snide — Forever Just Beyond (Ramseur Records/Thirty Tigers)
- Ester — Turn Around (Midwest Action)
- Evan Uhlmann — Tea Lady (Dog Legs)
- Gerald Cleaver — Signs (577 Records)
- Glass Museum — Reykjavik (Sdban Records)
- Gold Cage — Social Crutch (Felte)
- Half Waif — The Caretaker (Anti-)
- Hans Zimmer — No Time To Die OST (Decca Records)
- The Heavy Eyes — Love Like Machines (Kozmik Artifactz)
- Ingrid — Lady Like (Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville)
- Isaac Aesili — Hidden Truths (Wonderwheel Recordings)
- Jacaszek — Music For Film (Ghostly International)
- Jesse Daniel — Rollin’ On (Bloodshot)
- Jessie Reyez — Before Love Comes To Kill Us (Island Records)
- Jordana — Classical Notions Of Happiness (Grand Jury Music)
- Knxwledge — 1988 (Stones Throw)
- Laila Biali — Out Of Dust (Act Music)
- Lilly Hiatt — Walking Proof (New West Records)
- Little Dragon — New Me, Same Us (Ninja Tune)
- Lizzy Farrall — Bruise (Pure Noise Records)
- Loose Koozies — Feel A Bit Free (Outer Limits Lounge Records)
- Loud Luxury — Nights Like This EP (Armada Music)
- Loveblind — Sleeping Visions (Saint Marie Records)
- Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real — Naked Garden (Fantasy Records)
- Kandace Springs — The Women Who Raised Me (Universal Blue Note)
- Magic Sword — Endless (Joyful Noise Recordings)
- Magic Waters — Pinky Swear EP (Gold Robot Records)
- Margaret Glaspy — Devotion (ATO Records)
- Mark Erelli — Blindsided (Soundly Music)
- Matt Karmil — STS371 (Kompakt)
- Michael Vallera — Window In (Denovali)
- Nap Eyes — Snapshot Of A Beginner (Jagjaguwar/Royal Mountain)
- Neon Waltz — Huna EP (Ignition Records)
- Orion Sun — Hold Space For Me (Mom+Pop)
- Parkway Drive — Viva The Underdogs (Epitaph Records)
- Partynextdoor — Partymobile (OVO/Warner Records)
- Pearl Jam — Gigaton (Monkeywrench Republic)
- Ringo Deathstarr — Ringo Deathstarr (Club AC30/Vinyl Junkie Recordings)
- San Cisco — Flaws EP (Nettwerk Records)
- San Fermin — The Cormorant I & II (Better Company/Sony Music Entertainment)
- Sarah Peacock — Burn The Witch (Road Dog Enterprises)
- She Luv It — She Luv It (self-released)
- Snotty Nose Rez Kids — Trapline (self-released)
- The Sonic Dawn — Enter The Mirage (Heavy Psych Sounds)
- Sufjan Stevens And Lowell Brams — Aporia (Asthmatic Kitty)
- The Tender Things — How You Make A Fool (Spaceflight Records)
- Tesla — Five Man London Jam (Ume)
- Tom Sless — California Dream (Marina Vista Records)
- Vanessa Carlton — Love Is An Art (Dine Alone Records)
- Waxahatchee — Saint Cloud (Merge Records)
- Woorms — Twitching, As Prey (Sludgelord Records)
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.