Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in May. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, May 3
- ALASKALASKA — The Dots (Marathon Artists)
- Allen Tate (of San Fermin) — In The Waves (Sleep Well Records)
- An Horse — Modern Air (Lame-O Records)
- Ardent Sons — No More Than This (Wondertaker Records)
- Arthur King — Wauters Farm (Dangerbird)
- Ashley Tisdale — Symptoms (Big Noise)
- Baloji — Kaniama: The Yellow Version (Bella Union)
- Barrie — Happy To Be Here (Winspear)
- Big Thief — U.F.O.F. (4AD)
- Bobby Oroza — This Love (Big Crown Records)
- Caroline Spence — Mint Condition (Rounder Records)
- Caterina Barbieri — Ecstatic Computation (Editions Mego)
- Charlotte — Nowhere To Hide EP (The Orchard)
- Clara Sanabras — Fugue To The Floating World (Smudged Discs)
- Club Kuru — Meet Your Maker (Dog Holiday Records)
- Combo Chimbita — Ahomale (ANTI- Records)
- Crazy P — Age Of The Ego (Walk Don’t Walk/!k7 Records)
- Donovan Woods — The Other Way (Meant Well)
- Drahla — Useless Coordinates (Captured Tracks)
- The Dream Syndicate — These Times (ANTI- Records)
- Editors — The Blanck Mass Sessions (Play It Again Sam)
- Evan Thomas Way & The Phasers — Long Distance (Lung Records)
- The Felice Brothers — Undress (Yep Roc Records)
- Florida Man — Tropical Depression (Spartan Records)
- Jenn Vix — 6 EP (Umbrella Music Co.)
- Jeremy Zucker And Chelsea Cutler — brent EP (Republic Records)
- Jesse Mac Cormack — Now (Secret City Records)
- Joel Ross — Kingmaker (Blue Note Records)
- John Digweed — Last Night At Output (Bedrock Records)
- Johnny Lloyd — Next Episode Starts In 15 Seconds (Xtra Mile Recordings)
- Joy Williams — Front Porch (Sensibility Recordings/Thirty Tigers)
- Judah & The Lion — Pep Talks (Cletus the Van/Caroline)
- Kat Vokes — Clockwork (Ropeadope)
- L7 — Scatter The Rats (Blackheart Records)
- Laura Misch — Lonely City (self-released)
- Little May — Blame My Body (Dew Process)
- Little Mazarn — IO (Self Sabotage Records)
- Little Steven And The Disciples Of Soul — Summer Of Sorcery (Wicked Cool/UMe)
- Lucy Spraggan — Today Was A Good Day (Cooking Vinyl)
- Matthew Milia — Alone At St. Hugo (Sitcom Universe Records)
- Montoya — OTUN (Juno Records)
- Nathan Micay — Blue Spring (LuckyMe)
- NEEDSHES — Truth Power (AWAL)
- New Found Glory — From The Screen To Your Stereo 3 (Hopeless Records)
- No Rome — Crying In The Prettiest Places EP (Dirty Hit)
- Oh Land — Family Tree (Tusk or Tooth)
- Ordinary Elephant — Honest (Wide Open Country)
- Paula Temple — The Edge Of Everything (Noise Manifesto)
- Pile — Green And Gray (Exploding in Sound)
- Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi — There Is No Other (Nonesuch Records)
- Saint Agnes — Welcome To Silvertown (Death Or Glory Gang Records)
- Sara Trunzo — Dirigo Attitude (self-released)
- Saro — Die Alone EP (Mateo Sound)
- Second Still — Violet Phase (Sentimental Records)
- Sleep Talk — Everything In Colour (UNFD)
- Snow Ghosts — A Quiet Ritual (Left Blank)
- Stickup Kid — Soul Drive (Adeline Records)
- Sunbeam Sound Machine — Goodness Gracious (Remote Control)
- Tacocat — This Mess Is A Place (Sub Pop)
- Tank And The Bangas — Green Balloon (Verve Forecast)
- Truth Club — Not An Exit (Tiny Engines)
- Tusky — Love Love Love EP (V2 Records)
- Vampire Weekend — Father Of The Bride (Columbia)
- William Brittelle — Spiritual America (self-released)
- Wooze — what’s on your mind? EP (Young Poet Records)
- Wyndham — A Fistful Of Stars (self-released)
- YG — 4REAL 4REAL (Def Jam)