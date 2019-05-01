All The New Albums Coming Out In May 2019

05.01.19 12 mins ago

iStock

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in May. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, May 3

  • ALASKALASKA — The Dots (Marathon Artists)
  • Allen Tate (of San Fermin) — In The Waves (Sleep Well Records)
  • An Horse — Modern Air (Lame-O Records)
  • Ardent Sons — No More Than This (Wondertaker Records)
  • Arthur King — Wauters Farm (Dangerbird)
  • Ashley Tisdale — Symptoms (Big Noise)
  • Baloji — Kaniama: The Yellow Version (Bella Union)
  • Barrie — Happy To Be Here (Winspear)
  • Big Thief — U.F.O.F. (4AD)
  • Bobby Oroza — This Love (Big Crown Records)
  • Caroline Spence — Mint Condition (Rounder Records)
  • Caterina Barbieri — Ecstatic Computation (Editions Mego)
  • Charlotte — Nowhere To Hide EP (The Orchard)
  • Clara Sanabras — Fugue To The Floating World (Smudged Discs)
  • Club Kuru — Meet Your Maker (Dog Holiday Records)
  • Combo Chimbita — Ahomale (ANTI- Records)
  • Crazy P — Age Of The Ego (Walk Don’t Walk/!k7 Records)
  • Donovan Woods — The Other Way (Meant Well)
  • Drahla — Useless Coordinates (Captured Tracks)
  • The Dream Syndicate — These Times (ANTI- Records)
  • Editors — The Blanck Mass Sessions (Play It Again Sam)
  • Evan Thomas Way & The Phasers — Long Distance (Lung Records)
  • The Felice Brothers — Undress (Yep Roc Records)
  • Florida Man — Tropical Depression (Spartan Records)
  • Jenn Vix — 6 EP (Umbrella Music Co.)
  • Jeremy Zucker And Chelsea Cutler — brent EP (Republic Records)
  • Jesse Mac Cormack — Now (Secret City Records)
  • Joel Ross — Kingmaker (Blue Note Records)
  • John Digweed — Last Night At Output (Bedrock Records)
  • Johnny Lloyd — Next Episode Starts In 15 Seconds (Xtra Mile Recordings)
  • Joy Williams — Front Porch (Sensibility Recordings/Thirty Tigers)
  • Judah & The Lion — Pep Talks (Cletus the Van/Caroline)
  • Kat Vokes — Clockwork (Ropeadope)
  • L7 — Scatter The Rats (Blackheart Records)
  • Laura Misch — Lonely City (self-released)
  • Little May — Blame My Body (Dew Process)
  • Little Mazarn — IO (Self Sabotage Records)
  • Little Steven And The Disciples Of Soul — Summer Of Sorcery (Wicked Cool/UMe)
  • Lucy Spraggan — Today Was A Good Day (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Matthew Milia — Alone At St. Hugo (Sitcom Universe Records)
  • Montoya — OTUN (Juno Records)
  • Nathan Micay — Blue Spring (LuckyMe)
  • NEEDSHES — Truth Power (AWAL)
  • New Found Glory — From The Screen To Your Stereo 3 (Hopeless Records)
  • No Rome — Crying In The Prettiest Places EP (Dirty Hit)
  • Oh Land — Family Tree (Tusk or Tooth)
  • Ordinary Elephant — Honest (Wide Open Country)
  • Paula Temple — The Edge Of Everything (Noise Manifesto)
  • Pile — Green And Gray (Exploding in Sound)
  • Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi — There Is No Other (Nonesuch Records)
  • Saint Agnes — Welcome To Silvertown (Death Or Glory Gang Records)
  • Sara Trunzo — Dirigo Attitude (self-released)
  • Saro — Die Alone EP (Mateo Sound)
  • Second Still — Violet Phase (Sentimental Records)
  • Sleep Talk — Everything In Colour (UNFD)
  • Snow Ghosts — A Quiet Ritual (Left Blank)
  • Stickup Kid — Soul Drive (Adeline Records)
  • Sunbeam Sound Machine — Goodness Gracious (Remote Control)
  • Tacocat — This Mess Is A Place (Sub Pop)
  • Tank And The Bangas — Green Balloon (Verve Forecast)
  • Truth Club — Not An Exit (Tiny Engines)
  • Tusky — Love Love Love EP (V2 Records)
  • Vampire Weekend — Father Of The Bride (Columbia)
  • William Brittelle — Spiritual America (self-released)
  • Wooze — what’s on your mind? EP (Young Poet Records)
  • Wyndham — A Fistful Of Stars (self-released)
  • YG — 4REAL 4REAL (Def Jam)

Around The Web

TAGSAlbums Coming Out In May 2019May 2019New Albums Coming Out This MonthNew Albums In MayUpcoming Releases
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 23 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.30.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.29.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.26.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.23.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP