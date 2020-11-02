iStock
Music

All The New Albums Coming Out In November 2020

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in November. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, November 6

  • Avoid — The Burner EP (Revival Recordings)
  • Babeheaven — Home For Now (AWAL)
  • Baby Queen — Medicine EP (Banquet Records)
  • Birdy — Piano Sketches EP (Atlantic Records)
  • Bye Bye Bicycle — Specular EOP (Lazy Octopus)
  • Christo Graham — Turnin’ (We Are Busy Bodies)
  • Dave Brubeck — Lullabies (Verve)
  • Donovan Woods — Without People (Meant Well)
  • Elvis Costello — The Complete Armed Forces (UMe)
  • ELWD — Dandelion (Bad Taste)
  • Ennio Morricone — Morricone Segreto (Decca Records)
  • Fritz Von Runte — The Last Album (24 Hour Service Statio)
  • Hanson — Perennial — A Hanson Net Collection (self-released)
  • The Jacques — The Four Five Three (Modern Sky)
  • Jaded Star — Realign (Noble Demon)
  • Jason Seizer — Vertigo (Pirouet Records)
  • King King — Maverick (Channel 9 Music)
  • Kipp Stone — Hommé (Closed Sessions)
  • Kit Grill — Ride (Primary Colours Records)
  • The Kooly Bros — G Fresh & Sanders (Daddy Kool Records)
  • Kylie Minogue — Disco (BMG)
  • Larry Keel — American Dream (Keel Fish Music)
  • L’uomo Nero — Andiamo Nel Deserto EP (Desert Records)
  • Leslie Odom Jr. — The Christmas Album (S-Curve Records)
  • Little Mix — Confetti (RCA)
  • Luka — First Steps Of Letting Go (Snowstar Record)
  • Madison Cunningham — Wednesday EP (Verve Forecast)
  • My Darling Clementine — Country Darkness (Fretsore Records)
  • Nav — Emergency Tsunami (XO Records)
  • Neil Young And Crazy Horse — Return To Greendale (Reprise Records)
  • Overmono — Everything U Need EP (XL Recordings)
  • Peter Cat — The Saccharine Underground (MoFi Records)
  • Pulse — Adjusting The Space (NRT-Records)
  • Reb Beach — A View From The Inside (Frontiers Music)
  • Seamus Fogarty — A Bag Of Eyes (Domino)
  • Shuffle And Bang — Island Bop (Pirate Press Records)
  • The Silence — Electric Meditations (Drag City)
  • Thunder Dreamer — Summer Sleeping EP (Lonesome Morning Record Co.)
  • Tiña — Positive Mental Health Music (Speedy Wunderground)
  • Tina Sparkle — Southern Hospitality (Thinker Thought Records)
  • Trance Wax — Trance Wax (Anjunabeats)
  • Tunng — Dead Club (Full Time Hobby)
  • White Snake — Love Songs (Rhino)

Friday, November 13

  • Aesop Rock — Spirit World Field Guide (Rhymesayers)
  • Ana Roxanne — Because Of A Flower (Kranky)
  • Andrea Bocelli — Believe (Decca Records)
  • Aya Nakamura — Aya (Warner)
  • The Bats — Foothills (Flying Nun Records)
  • Ben Morey And The Eyes — Still Life (Dadstache Records)
  • Benee — Hey U X (Republic)
  • The Blaze Velluto Collection — We Are Sunshine (Dare To Care)
  • Brin — Homescreen Glow (Leaving Records)
  • The Brummies — Automatic World (Sandbox Entertainment)
  • Buck Owens — A Merry ‘Hee Haw’ Christmas (Capitol)
  • Camila Fuchs — Kids Talk Sun (Felte Records)
  • Chris Stapleton — Starting Over (Mercury Records)
  • Color Of Light — Daydream Garden (Imera Records)
  • The Cribs — Night Network (Sonic Blew)
  • David Nance — Staunch Honey (Trouble In Mind Records)
  • Dirty Projectors — 5EPs (Domino)
  • Dirty Projectors — Ring Road EP (Domino)
  • Droeloe — A Matter Of Perspective (bitbird)
  • Elle Belle — Post Everything (Little Record Company)
  • Emily Weisband — Not Afraid To Say Goodbye EP (Warner Records)
  • Emi Wes — Departure EP (Capitol)
  • Eve Maret — Stars Aligned (PRAH Recordings)
  • Falcon Jane — Faith (Darling Recordings)
  • The Flat Five — Another World (Pravda Records)
  • Frank Turner & Jon Snodgrass — Buddies II: Still Buddies (Xtra Mile Recordings)
  • Gabriel Olafs — Absent Minded Reworks (One Little Independent Records)
  • Gaspard Eden — Soft Power (Coyote Records)
  • Gavin Haley — Unfolding EP (Red Bull Records)
  • George Benson — Weekend In London (Provogue Records)
  • Ghost Funk Orchestra — An Ode To Escapism (Colemine Records)
  • Gianna Lauren — Vanity Metrics EP (Forward Music Group)
  • Gillian Welch — Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs, Vol. 3 (Acony Records)
  • Goings — It’s For You (Know Hope Records)
  • Goodie Mob — Survival Kit (No Limit Records)
  • Gracey — The Art Of Closure (Polydor)
  • Gregory Dillon — Sad Magic EP (Insanity Records)
  • Hachiku — I’ll Probably Be Asleep (Milk!)
  • Hans Zimmer — No Time To Die — Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Decca)
  • Henriette Sennenvaldt — Something Wonderful (Paper Bag Records)
  • Homecamp — Did We Return As Something Else (Wiretap Records)
  • Jimi Somewhere — Nothing Gold Can Stay (Ultra/Next Wave)
  • John Bence — Love (Thrill Jockey Records)
  • Josh Abbott Band — The Highway Kind (Pretty Damn Tough Records)
  • Jules Shear — Slower (Funzalo Records)
  • Katy J Pearson — Return (Heavenly)
  • Kruder & Dorfmeister — 1995 (G-Stone Recordings)
  • LA Guns — Renegades (Golden Robot Records)
  • Lambchop — Trip (City Slang)
  • Lawson Hull — Dreaming Is Easy EP (Nettwerk)
  • Le Volume Courbe — Fourteen Years EP (Honest Jons Records)
  • Liam Bailey — Ekundayo (Big Crown)
  • Luke Titus — Plasma (Sooper Records)
  • M. Geddes Gengras — Time Makes Nothing Happen (Hausu Mountain)
  • Marika Hackman — Covers (Sub Pop)
  • Masego — Studying Abroad EP (EQT Recordings/Capitol Records)
  • Meg Myers — I’d Like 2 Go Home Now EP (Sumerian)
  • Meg Myers — Thank U 4 Taking Me 2 The Disco EP (Sumerian)
  • Molchat Doma — Monument (Sacred Bones Records)
  • Molly Moore — Voice On The Internet (Dim Mak)
  • The Mystic Underground — Wrapped In Riddles (Stereosonic Recordings)
  • Negativland — The World Will Decide (Seeland Records)
  • The Nels Cline Singers — Share The Wealth (Blue Note)
  • Paris Jackson — Wilted (Republic Records)
  • The Parson Red Heads — Lifetime Of Comedy (Fluff & Gravy Record)
  • Pink Siifu And Fly Anakin — Fly Siifu (Lex Records)
  • The Prats — Prats Way Up High (One Little Independent)
  • Professor And The Madman — Séance (Fullertone Records)
  • Quackers — II: The Next Wave (Stones Throw Records)
  • Randall Bramblett — Pine Needle Fire (New West Records)
  • Rebecca Garton — Take Me Home EP (3Beat)
  • Sam DeRosa — The Medicine EP (Monument Records)
  • Seba Kaapstad — Konke (Mello Music Group)
  • Simon Alexander — Riverine (Rehn Music Group)
  • Slow Weather — Clean Living EP (Last Night From Glasgow)
  • Star Feminine Band — Star Feminine Band (Born Bad Records)
  • Stolen Wheelchairs — The America (State Line Records)
  • Superlove — Superlove EP (Rude Records)
  • Todd Slant — Point The Flashlight And Walk (Double Double Whammy)
  • Torn Hawk — Here Comes Language (Valcrond)
  • Twister — Cursed & Corrected (Off Yer Rocka Recordings)
  • Van Houten — Home Alone EP (Clue Records)
  • Viji — Are You In My Head EP (Dirty Hit)
  • Vivian Green– Love Absolute (UMG)
  • Wayne Graham — 1% Juice (K&F Records)
  • The Yorks — Purple Sunsets EP (Diynamic)
  • Yukon Blonde — Vindicator (Dine Alone)
  • Yungblud — Weird! (Republic)

Friday, November 20

  • Alexandra Hamilton-Ayres — 2 Years Stranger (Manners McDade)
  • Amy Montgomery — Intangible EP (7Hz Music)
  • Anna McClellan — I Saw First Light (Father/Daughter)
  • Badge Époque — Self Help (Telephone Explosion)
  • Bearings — Hello, It’s You (Pure Noise Records)
  • Blessed — Music Is The Medicine (Godspeed)
  • Buck-Tick — Abracadabra (Lingua Sounda)
  • Charles Webster — Decision Time (Dimensions Recordings)
  • Emily Edrosa — Another Wave Is Coming (Park The Van Records)
  • Grand Pax — Wavey EP (Blue Flowers)
  • Hannah’s Little Sister — EP.mp3 EP (Heist or Hit)
  • Harry Hudson — Hey, I’m Here For You (MSFTS/Roc Nation)
  • Haux And Samuraii — Fever In The Night EP (Color Study)
  • The Highwater Marks — Ecstasy Rhymes (Minty Fresh)
  • Ida Mae — Raining For You EP (Thirty Tigers)
  • J.E. Sunde — 9 Songs About Love (Vietnam)
  • Jack Name — Magic Touch (Mexican Summer)
  • Jamie Cullum — The Pianoman At Christmas (Island Records)
  • Jinjer — Alive In Melbourne (Napalm Records)
  • Johnny Altman — Never Too Late To Rock And Roll (NUB Music/The Orchard)
  • John Fogerty — Fogerty’s Factory (BMG)
  • Josh Groban — Harmony (Reprise Records)
  • Kacey Johansing — No Better Time (Night Bloom Records)
  • King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard — K.G. (Flightless)
  • King Hannah — Tell Me Your Mind And I’ll Tell You Mine EP (City Slang)
  • Koe Wetzel — Sellout (Columbia Records)
  • Larkin Poe — Kindred Spirits (Tricki-Woo Records)
  • Lee Brice — Hey World (Curb Records)
  • Lindstrøm And Prins Thomas — III (Smalltown Supersound)
  • Lissie — Thank You To The Flowers EP (Cooking Vinyl)
  • ManDancing — The Good Sweat (Take This To Heart Records)
  • Matilda Mann — Because I Wanted You To Know EP (Bam Bam Records)
  • Neil Young — Archives Vol. 2 (self-released)
  • Nick Cave — Idiot Prayer (Trafalgar Releasing)
  • October And The Eyes — Dogs And Gods EP (KRO Records)
  • PG Lost — Oscillate (Pelagic Records)
  • Partner — Never Give Up (You’ve Changed Records)
  • The Piano Guys — 10 (self-released)
  • Pom Poko — Cheater (Bella Union)
  • Refused — Malignant Fire EP (Spinefarm)
  • Rexx Life Raj — California Poppy 2 (Empire)
  • Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar — The Reckless One (Gypsy Soul Records)
  • Sam Eagle — Something Out Of Nothing EP (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Sara Noelle — Four Songs EP (self-released)
  • Scribz Riley — Wish Me Luck EP (RCA Records)
  • Shaggy — Christmas In The Islands (BMG)
  • Shepherd — First Hand EP (Destruent Records)
  • Shygirl — Alias EP (Because Music)
  • Smut — Power Fantasy EP (Bayonet Records)
  • Submarine FM — Crawl (Slab Note)
  • The Suitcase Junket — The End Is New (Renew Records)
  • Tank And The Bangas — Friend Goals EP (Verve Forecast)
  • Tayla Parx — Coping Mechanisms (Atlantic)
  • Tim Minchin — Apart Together (BMG)
  • trü — Closer Than It Seems EP (Pizza Bagel Records)
  • Ward Davis — Black Cats And Crows (Thirty Tigers)
  • The War On Drugs — Live Drugs (Super High Quality Records)
  • When Rivers Meet — We Fly Free (One Road Records)

Friday, November 27

  • Albertine Sarges — The Sticky Fingers (Moshi Moshi Records)
  • Bent — Up In The Air (99:Wave)
  • Billie Joe Armstrong — No Fun Mondays (Warner Records)
  • Blesson Roy — Think Like Spring (Slow Start Records)
  • Bombino — Bombino Live (Partisan Records)
  • Brian Callihan — Brian Callihan (Brian Callihan Music)
  • Brian Wilson & Van Dyke Parks — Orange Crate Instrumentals (Warner Bros.)
  • David Gilmour — Yes I Have Ghosts (David Gilmour Music Ltd./Columbia Records)
  • Dinah Thorpe — For The Birds (Sonicbids)
  • Electric Hydra — Electric Hydra (Tee Pee Records)
  • Eric Reed — For Such A Time As This (Smoke Sessions Rec)
  • Gary Barlow — Music Played By Humans (Polydor)
  • Gorden Campbell — Conversations (Ropeadope)
  • Grace Gillespie — After The Harvest Moon EP (Kaleidoscope)
  • Haider — Dance Now, Cry Later EP (Aus Music)
  • Hatebreed — Weight Of The False Self ( Nuclear Blast Records)
  • Hello Cosmos — Dream Harder (Cosmic Glue)
  • Jadakiss — The Collector’s Edition (Def Jam)
  • The Jerky Boys — The Jerky Boys (Scat Records)
  • Jesse Colin Young — Highway Troubadour (BMG)
  • Jimmy LaFave — Highway Angels…Full Moon Rain (Le’passant Music)
  • Juicy J — The Hustle Continues (eOne Music)
  • Leron Thomas — More Elevator Music (Lewis Recordings)
  • Mac Blackout — Love Profess (Trouble In Mind)
  • Magnetic Fields — Quickies (Nonesuch)
  • Marathon — Mark Kelly’s Marathon (earMUSIC)
  • Markus Gottschlich — Found Sounds (InnerCat Music Group)
  • Mart Avi — Vega Never Sets (Porridge Bullet)
  • Masta Ace & Marco Polo — A Breukelen Story: Instrumentals (Fat Beats Records)
  • Meg Warren — A Thousand Ways EP (Royal Mountain)
  • Me Rex — Stegosaurus EP (Big Scary Monsters)
  • Miley Cyrus — Plastic Hearts (RCA Records)
  • Norah Jones — Playdate (Blue Note)
  • Ol’ Dirty Bastard — Return To The 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version (The Instrumentals) (Elektra)
  • Pete Yorn — Pete Yorn Sings The Classics (self-released)
  • Ryan Shaw — Imagining Marvin (Broadway Records)
  • Sealand Airlines — Sealand Airlines (Masterskaya)
  • Smashing Pumpkins — Cyr (Sumerian Records)
  • Sting — Duets (A&M)
  • Tim Burgess — Ascent Of The Ascended EP (Bella Union)
  • Tori Handsley — As We Stand (Cadillac Records)

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The New Albums Coming Out In November 2020
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of October 2020
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×