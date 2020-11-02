Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in November. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, November 6
- Avoid — The Burner EP (Revival Recordings)
- Babeheaven — Home For Now (AWAL)
- Baby Queen — Medicine EP (Banquet Records)
- Birdy — Piano Sketches EP (Atlantic Records)
- Bye Bye Bicycle — Specular EOP (Lazy Octopus)
- Christo Graham — Turnin’ (We Are Busy Bodies)
- Dave Brubeck — Lullabies (Verve)
- Donovan Woods — Without People (Meant Well)
- Elvis Costello — The Complete Armed Forces (UMe)
- ELWD — Dandelion (Bad Taste)
- Ennio Morricone — Morricone Segreto (Decca Records)
- Fritz Von Runte — The Last Album (24 Hour Service Statio)
- Hanson — Perennial — A Hanson Net Collection (self-released)
- The Jacques — The Four Five Three (Modern Sky)
- Jaded Star — Realign (Noble Demon)
- Jason Seizer — Vertigo (Pirouet Records)
- King King — Maverick (Channel 9 Music)
- Kipp Stone — Hommé (Closed Sessions)
- Kit Grill — Ride (Primary Colours Records)
- The Kooly Bros — G Fresh & Sanders (Daddy Kool Records)
- Kylie Minogue — Disco (BMG)
- Larry Keel — American Dream (Keel Fish Music)
- L’uomo Nero — Andiamo Nel Deserto EP (Desert Records)
- Leslie Odom Jr. — The Christmas Album (S-Curve Records)
- Little Mix — Confetti (RCA)
- Luka — First Steps Of Letting Go (Snowstar Record)
- Madison Cunningham — Wednesday EP (Verve Forecast)
- My Darling Clementine — Country Darkness (Fretsore Records)
- Nav — Emergency Tsunami (XO Records)
- Neil Young And Crazy Horse — Return To Greendale (Reprise Records)
- Overmono — Everything U Need EP (XL Recordings)
- Peter Cat — The Saccharine Underground (MoFi Records)
- Pulse — Adjusting The Space (NRT-Records)
- Reb Beach — A View From The Inside (Frontiers Music)
- Seamus Fogarty — A Bag Of Eyes (Domino)
- Shuffle And Bang — Island Bop (Pirate Press Records)
- The Silence — Electric Meditations (Drag City)
- Thunder Dreamer — Summer Sleeping EP (Lonesome Morning Record Co.)
- Tiña — Positive Mental Health Music (Speedy Wunderground)
- Tina Sparkle — Southern Hospitality (Thinker Thought Records)
- Trance Wax — Trance Wax (Anjunabeats)
- Tunng — Dead Club (Full Time Hobby)
- White Snake — Love Songs (Rhino)
Friday, November 13
- Aesop Rock — Spirit World Field Guide (Rhymesayers)
- Ana Roxanne — Because Of A Flower (Kranky)
- Andrea Bocelli — Believe (Decca Records)
- Aya Nakamura — Aya (Warner)
- The Bats — Foothills (Flying Nun Records)
- Ben Morey And The Eyes — Still Life (Dadstache Records)
- Benee — Hey U X (Republic)
- The Blaze Velluto Collection — We Are Sunshine (Dare To Care)
- Brin — Homescreen Glow (Leaving Records)
- The Brummies — Automatic World (Sandbox Entertainment)
- Buck Owens — A Merry ‘Hee Haw’ Christmas (Capitol)
- Camila Fuchs — Kids Talk Sun (Felte Records)
- Chris Stapleton — Starting Over (Mercury Records)
- Color Of Light — Daydream Garden (Imera Records)
- The Cribs — Night Network (Sonic Blew)
- David Nance — Staunch Honey (Trouble In Mind Records)
- Dirty Projectors — 5EPs (Domino)
- Dirty Projectors — Ring Road EP (Domino)
- Droeloe — A Matter Of Perspective (bitbird)
- Elle Belle — Post Everything (Little Record Company)
- Emily Weisband — Not Afraid To Say Goodbye EP (Warner Records)
- Emi Wes — Departure EP (Capitol)
- Eve Maret — Stars Aligned (PRAH Recordings)
- Falcon Jane — Faith (Darling Recordings)
- The Flat Five — Another World (Pravda Records)
- Frank Turner & Jon Snodgrass — Buddies II: Still Buddies (Xtra Mile Recordings)
- Gabriel Olafs — Absent Minded Reworks (One Little Independent Records)
- Gaspard Eden — Soft Power (Coyote Records)
- Gavin Haley — Unfolding EP (Red Bull Records)
- George Benson — Weekend In London (Provogue Records)
- Ghost Funk Orchestra — An Ode To Escapism (Colemine Records)
- Gianna Lauren — Vanity Metrics EP (Forward Music Group)
- Gillian Welch — Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs, Vol. 3 (Acony Records)
- Goings — It’s For You (Know Hope Records)
- Goodie Mob — Survival Kit (No Limit Records)
- Gracey — The Art Of Closure (Polydor)
- Gregory Dillon — Sad Magic EP (Insanity Records)
- Hachiku — I’ll Probably Be Asleep (Milk!)
- Hans Zimmer — No Time To Die — Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Decca)
- Henriette Sennenvaldt — Something Wonderful (Paper Bag Records)
- Homecamp — Did We Return As Something Else (Wiretap Records)
- Jimi Somewhere — Nothing Gold Can Stay (Ultra/Next Wave)
- John Bence — Love (Thrill Jockey Records)
- Josh Abbott Band — The Highway Kind (Pretty Damn Tough Records)
- Jules Shear — Slower (Funzalo Records)
- Katy J Pearson — Return (Heavenly)
- Kruder & Dorfmeister — 1995 (G-Stone Recordings)
- LA Guns — Renegades (Golden Robot Records)
- Lambchop — Trip (City Slang)
- Lawson Hull — Dreaming Is Easy EP (Nettwerk)
- Le Volume Courbe — Fourteen Years EP (Honest Jons Records)
- Liam Bailey — Ekundayo (Big Crown)
- Luke Titus — Plasma (Sooper Records)
- M. Geddes Gengras — Time Makes Nothing Happen (Hausu Mountain)
- Marika Hackman — Covers (Sub Pop)
- Masego — Studying Abroad EP (EQT Recordings/Capitol Records)
- Meg Myers — I’d Like 2 Go Home Now EP (Sumerian)
- Meg Myers — Thank U 4 Taking Me 2 The Disco EP (Sumerian)
- Molchat Doma — Monument (Sacred Bones Records)
- Molly Moore — Voice On The Internet (Dim Mak)
- The Mystic Underground — Wrapped In Riddles (Stereosonic Recordings)
- Negativland — The World Will Decide (Seeland Records)
- The Nels Cline Singers — Share The Wealth (Blue Note)
- Paris Jackson — Wilted (Republic Records)
- The Parson Red Heads — Lifetime Of Comedy (Fluff & Gravy Record)
- Pink Siifu And Fly Anakin — Fly Siifu (Lex Records)
- The Prats — Prats Way Up High (One Little Independent)
- Professor And The Madman — Séance (Fullertone Records)
- Quackers — II: The Next Wave (Stones Throw Records)
- Randall Bramblett — Pine Needle Fire (New West Records)
- Rebecca Garton — Take Me Home EP (3Beat)
- Sam DeRosa — The Medicine EP (Monument Records)
- Seba Kaapstad — Konke (Mello Music Group)
- Simon Alexander — Riverine (Rehn Music Group)
- Slow Weather — Clean Living EP (Last Night From Glasgow)
- Star Feminine Band — Star Feminine Band (Born Bad Records)
- Stolen Wheelchairs — The America (State Line Records)
- Superlove — Superlove EP (Rude Records)
- Todd Slant — Point The Flashlight And Walk (Double Double Whammy)
- Torn Hawk — Here Comes Language (Valcrond)
- Twister — Cursed & Corrected (Off Yer Rocka Recordings)
- Van Houten — Home Alone EP (Clue Records)
- Viji — Are You In My Head EP (Dirty Hit)
- Vivian Green– Love Absolute (UMG)
- Wayne Graham — 1% Juice (K&F Records)
- The Yorks — Purple Sunsets EP (Diynamic)
- Yukon Blonde — Vindicator (Dine Alone)
- Yungblud — Weird! (Republic)
Friday, November 20
- Alexandra Hamilton-Ayres — 2 Years Stranger (Manners McDade)
- Amy Montgomery — Intangible EP (7Hz Music)
- Anna McClellan — I Saw First Light (Father/Daughter)
- Badge Époque — Self Help (Telephone Explosion)
- Bearings — Hello, It’s You (Pure Noise Records)
- Blessed — Music Is The Medicine (Godspeed)
- Buck-Tick — Abracadabra (Lingua Sounda)
- Charles Webster — Decision Time (Dimensions Recordings)
- Emily Edrosa — Another Wave Is Coming (Park The Van Records)
- Grand Pax — Wavey EP (Blue Flowers)
- Hannah’s Little Sister — EP.mp3 EP (Heist or Hit)
- Harry Hudson — Hey, I’m Here For You (MSFTS/Roc Nation)
- Haux And Samuraii — Fever In The Night EP (Color Study)
- The Highwater Marks — Ecstasy Rhymes (Minty Fresh)
- Ida Mae — Raining For You EP (Thirty Tigers)
- J.E. Sunde — 9 Songs About Love (Vietnam)
- Jack Name — Magic Touch (Mexican Summer)
- Jamie Cullum — The Pianoman At Christmas (Island Records)
- Jinjer — Alive In Melbourne (Napalm Records)
- Johnny Altman — Never Too Late To Rock And Roll (NUB Music/The Orchard)
- John Fogerty — Fogerty’s Factory (BMG)
- Josh Groban — Harmony (Reprise Records)
- Kacey Johansing — No Better Time (Night Bloom Records)
- King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard — K.G. (Flightless)
- King Hannah — Tell Me Your Mind And I’ll Tell You Mine EP (City Slang)
- Koe Wetzel — Sellout (Columbia Records)
- Larkin Poe — Kindred Spirits (Tricki-Woo Records)
- Lee Brice — Hey World (Curb Records)
- Lindstrøm And Prins Thomas — III (Smalltown Supersound)
- Lissie — Thank You To The Flowers EP (Cooking Vinyl)
- ManDancing — The Good Sweat (Take This To Heart Records)
- Matilda Mann — Because I Wanted You To Know EP (Bam Bam Records)
- Neil Young — Archives Vol. 2 (self-released)
- Nick Cave — Idiot Prayer (Trafalgar Releasing)
- October And The Eyes — Dogs And Gods EP (KRO Records)
- PG Lost — Oscillate (Pelagic Records)
- Partner — Never Give Up (You’ve Changed Records)
- The Piano Guys — 10 (self-released)
- Pom Poko — Cheater (Bella Union)
- Refused — Malignant Fire EP (Spinefarm)
- Rexx Life Raj — California Poppy 2 (Empire)
- Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar — The Reckless One (Gypsy Soul Records)
- Sam Eagle — Something Out Of Nothing EP (Cooking Vinyl)
- Sara Noelle — Four Songs EP (self-released)
- Scribz Riley — Wish Me Luck EP (RCA Records)
- Shaggy — Christmas In The Islands (BMG)
- Shepherd — First Hand EP (Destruent Records)
- Shygirl — Alias EP (Because Music)
- Smut — Power Fantasy EP (Bayonet Records)
- Submarine FM — Crawl (Slab Note)
- The Suitcase Junket — The End Is New (Renew Records)
- Tank And The Bangas — Friend Goals EP (Verve Forecast)
- Tayla Parx — Coping Mechanisms (Atlantic)
- Tim Minchin — Apart Together (BMG)
- trü — Closer Than It Seems EP (Pizza Bagel Records)
- Ward Davis — Black Cats And Crows (Thirty Tigers)
- The War On Drugs — Live Drugs (Super High Quality Records)
- When Rivers Meet — We Fly Free (One Road Records)
Friday, November 27
- Albertine Sarges — The Sticky Fingers (Moshi Moshi Records)
- Bent — Up In The Air (99:Wave)
- Billie Joe Armstrong — No Fun Mondays (Warner Records)
- Blesson Roy — Think Like Spring (Slow Start Records)
- Bombino — Bombino Live (Partisan Records)
- Brian Callihan — Brian Callihan (Brian Callihan Music)
- Brian Wilson & Van Dyke Parks — Orange Crate Instrumentals (Warner Bros.)
- David Gilmour — Yes I Have Ghosts (David Gilmour Music Ltd./Columbia Records)
- Dinah Thorpe — For The Birds (Sonicbids)
- Electric Hydra — Electric Hydra (Tee Pee Records)
- Eric Reed — For Such A Time As This (Smoke Sessions Rec)
- Gary Barlow — Music Played By Humans (Polydor)
- Gorden Campbell — Conversations (Ropeadope)
- Grace Gillespie — After The Harvest Moon EP (Kaleidoscope)
- Haider — Dance Now, Cry Later EP (Aus Music)
- Hatebreed — Weight Of The False Self ( Nuclear Blast Records)
- Hello Cosmos — Dream Harder (Cosmic Glue)
- Jadakiss — The Collector’s Edition (Def Jam)
- The Jerky Boys — The Jerky Boys (Scat Records)
- Jesse Colin Young — Highway Troubadour (BMG)
- Jimmy LaFave — Highway Angels…Full Moon Rain (Le’passant Music)
- Juicy J — The Hustle Continues (eOne Music)
- Leron Thomas — More Elevator Music (Lewis Recordings)
- Mac Blackout — Love Profess (Trouble In Mind)
- Magnetic Fields — Quickies (Nonesuch)
- Marathon — Mark Kelly’s Marathon (earMUSIC)
- Markus Gottschlich — Found Sounds (InnerCat Music Group)
- Mart Avi — Vega Never Sets (Porridge Bullet)
- Masta Ace & Marco Polo — A Breukelen Story: Instrumentals (Fat Beats Records)
- Meg Warren — A Thousand Ways EP (Royal Mountain)
- Me Rex — Stegosaurus EP (Big Scary Monsters)
- Miley Cyrus — Plastic Hearts (RCA Records)
- Norah Jones — Playdate (Blue Note)
- Ol’ Dirty Bastard — Return To The 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version (The Instrumentals) (Elektra)
- Pete Yorn — Pete Yorn Sings The Classics (self-released)
- Ryan Shaw — Imagining Marvin (Broadway Records)
- Sealand Airlines — Sealand Airlines (Masterskaya)
- Smashing Pumpkins — Cyr (Sumerian Records)
- Sting — Duets (A&M)
- Tim Burgess — Ascent Of The Ascended EP (Bella Union)
- Tori Handsley — As We Stand (Cadillac Records)
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.