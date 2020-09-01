Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in September. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, September 4
- Alright — I’m Doing This To Myself (Self Aware Records)
- Annie Dessner — Coffee At The Corner Bar (Annie Dressner)
- Barely Civil — I’ll Figure This Out (Take This To Heart)
- Big Sean — Detroit 2 (GOOD Music/Def Jam)
- Bill Callahan — Gold Record (Drag City)
- Billy Pilgrim — Time Machine (Honest Harry Records)
- Carolina Story — Dandelion (Black River Americana)
- Chaser — Look Alive EP (Thousand Islands Records)
- Cold Years — Paradise (Original Rock)
- Corey Flood — Hanging Garden (Fire Talk)
- Declan McKenna — Zeroes (Tomplicated)
- Denis Sulta — This Moment Of Silence EP (Sulta Selects)
- Dirk Powell — When I Wait For You (Compass Records)
- Dirty Projectors — Super João EP (Domino Recording Company)
- Drew Danbury — Icarus Phoenix (Drew Danburry)
- Dukes Of Chutney — Hazel (Beats in Space Records)
- Elrichman — Heaven’s Mayor (Bobo Integral)
- Grant-Lee Phillips — Lighting, Show Us Your Stuff (Yep Roc Records)
- Grant Pavol — Album A Year (Accidental Popstar Records)
- Greta — Ardent Spring (Celebration Records)
- Hannah Georgas — All That Emotion (Brassland)
- Hannah Grace — Remedy (Never Fade Records)
- The Hawkins — Silence Is A Bomb (The Sign Records)
- Hayden Calnin — Soon Forever EP (Nettwerk)
- Home Counties — Redevelopment EP (Alcopop Records)
- Initiates — Esoteric Pop (PNKSLM Recordings)
- Japanese Television — EP III (Tip Top Recordings)
- Jarv Is… — Beyond The Pale (Rough Trade Records)
- Josiah Johnson — Every Feeling On A Loop (ANTI‐)
- Korine — The Night We Raise Out (Born Losers & Data Airlines)
- Lauren Alaina — Getting Over Him EP (19 Recordings/Mercury Nashville)
- Lomelda — Hannah (Double Double Whammy)
- Luka — First Steps Of Letting Go (Snowstar Records)
- Max Bessesen — Trouble (Ropeadope)
- Michael Rider — Temptation (1426857 Records DK2)
- Michael Rother — Solo II (Groenland Records)
- Muzzle Tung — Gannet (Big Potato Records)
- Native Harrow — Closeness (Loose Music)
- Phew — Vertigo OK (Disciples)
- Phil Madeley — Century Witch Hunt EP (Nice Swan Records)
- The Pineapple Thief — Versions Of The Truth (Kscope)
- Rocket Pengwin — Planet Earth EP (Ultra Records)
- San Cisco — Between You And Me (Nettwerk)
- Scott Helman — Nonsuch Park (Warner Music Canada)
- Shlohmo — Heaven Inc. EP (Friends of Friends Music)
- Simon Collins — Becoming Human (Frontiers Records)
- St. Panther — These Days EP (How So Records)
- Tangents — Timeslips (Temporary Residence Limited)
- Tennessee Jet — The Country (Tennessee Jet Music, LLC)
- Tekashi 69 — TattleTales (Create Music Group)
- Total Revenge — Total Revenge (Forged Artifacts)
- Tricky — Fall To Pieces (False Idols)
- Vaya Futuro — El Peso Del Mundo (Devil In The Woods)
- Watertank — Silent Running (Atypeek Music)
Friday, September 11
- Attaboy — Big Heart Manners (Atta Boy)
- Blitzen Trapper — Holy Smokes Future Jokes (Yep Roc Records)
- Brian Cullman — Winter Clothes (Sunnyside)
- The Brothers Keg — Folklore, Myths And Legends Of The Brothers Keg (838258 Records DK)
- Chad Lawson — You Finally Knew (Chad Lawson)
- Conway The Machine — From King To A God (Drumwork/Griselda/EMPIRE)
- Delta Spirit — What Is There (New West Records)
- Doves — The Universal Want (Imperial Distribution)
- Elizabeth Cook — Aftermath (Agent Love Records)
- The Flaming Lips — American Head (Bella Union)
- Granville Automatic — Tiny Televisions (Start Swimming)
- Haai — Put Your Head Above The Parakeets EP (Mute)
- Jeremy Gara — Passerine Finale (Invada Records)
- Manikineter — Copper Fields (Atypeek Music)
- Marilyn Manson — We Are Chaos (Loma Vista)
- Mastodon — Medium Rarities (Reprise Records)
- Matt Costa — Yellow Coat (Dangerbird Records)
- Mickey Guyton — Bridges (Capitol Nashville)
- Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters — Rise Up (Stony Plain Records)
- Susanna — Baudelaire & Piano (SusannaSonata)
- Two Bird Stone — Hands & Knees (Wondermore)
Friday, September 18
- AG Cook — Apple (PC Music)
- Al Riggs And Lauren Francis — Bile And Bone (Horse Complex Records)
- American Authors — Counting Down EP (Island Records)
- Armon Jay — The Dark Side Of Happiness (Armon Jay)
- Ava Max — Heaven & Hell (Atlantic Records)
- Be No Rain — Strawberry Backstory (One Two Many Records)
- Bear’s Den — Fragments (Caroline International)
- Brennen Leigh — Prairie Love Letter (Brennen Leigh)
- Brother Firetribe — Feel The Burn (OMN Label Services)
- Carnation — Where Death Lies (Season of Mist)
- Cindy Blackman Santana — Give The Drummer Some (Present Future, LLC)
- Daniel Romano’s Outfit — How Is They World Is Ordered (You’ve Changed)
- David Broza — Casa Limón (S-Curve Records)
- Deradoorian — Find The Sun (ANTI‐)
- Derek Sherinian — The Phoenix (Insideout Records)
- Dig Nitty — Reverse Of Mastery (Exploding In Sound Records)
- Dylan Thomas Griffin — Our Age EP (Friends of Friends Music)
- Ed Harcourt — Monochrome To Colour (Point Of Departure)
- El Ten Eleven — Tautology III (Joyful Noise Recordings)
- Elliott Brood — Keeper (Six Shooter Records)
- Emma Kupa — It Will Come Easier (Fika Recordings)
- Fenne Lily — Breach (Dead Oceans)
- Gus Dapperton — Orca (AWAL)
- Hey Elbow — We Three (Adrian)
- Hollis Parker — Newscapism (SoSure)
- Ian Wayne — Risking Illness (Whatever’s Clever)
- Into It. Over It. — Figure (Triple Crown Records)
- James Williamson & Deniz Tek — Two To One (Cleopatra Records)
- Jealous Of The Birds — Peninsula (Atlantic Records)
- Joan Osborne — Trouble And Strife (Womanly Hips Records)
- Joe Wong — Nite Creatures (Decca Records)
- Joshua Speers — Summerland EP (Warner Records)
- Keith Urban — The Speed Of Now Part 1 (Capitol Records Nashville)
- Kelly Lang — Old Soul (Leopard Entertainment)
- Kev Sherry — Foxy Orthodoxy (Here Be Apples Records)
- Knuckle Puck — 20/20 (Rise Records)
- Luke Wild — Easier To Lie EP (Terrible Records)
- Matt Berry — Phantom Birds (Acid Jazz UK)
- Michel Benita Quartet — Looking At Sounds (ECM)
- MJ Guider — Sour Cherry Bell (Kranky)
- Movements — No Good Left To Give (Fearless Records)
- Namir Blade — Aphelion’s Traveling Circus (Mello Music Group)
- Osees — Protean Threat (Castle Face Records)
- Peter Bibby’s Dog Act — Marge (Spinning Top)
- Photo Ops — Pure At Heart (Western Vinyl)
- Popcorn Fiend — Distance (Pure Moth)
- Reverend John Wilkins — Trouble (Goner Records)
- The Ries Brothers — Paint Your Emotion (Controlled Substance Sound Labs)
- Rose Bonica — Tears For The Tea Maker (Roses Are Red)
- Rudy De Anda — Tender Epoch (Karma Chief)
- Ryan Hamilton & The Harlequin Ghosts — Nowhere To Go But Everywhere (Wicked Cool Records)
- Semisonic — You’re Not Alone EP (Pleasuresonic Recordings)
- Shira — Birds Of A Feather EP (Fairy Folk Publishing)
- Stephen Clair — The Small Hours (Rock City RC 2020)
- Sumac — May You Be Held (Thrill Jockey)
- Sundressed — Home Remedy (Rude Records)
- Tender Creature — An Offering EP (Island Records)
- Tobin Sprout — Empty Horses (Fire Records)
- Trae Sheehan — Postcards From The Country (Half Moon Records)
- Warren Wolf — Christmas Vibes (Mack Avenue)
- Yours Truly — Self Care (UNFD)
- Yusuf / Cat Stevens — Tea For The Tillerman² (A&M Records)
- Ziggy Marley — More Family Time (Tuff Gong Worldwide)
- Zoe Graham — Gradual Move EP (Zoe Graham)
Friday, September 25
- 2 Chainz — So Help Me God (Def Jam)
- Anna Von Hausswolff — All Thoughts Fly ((RED) Southern Lord)
- Asy Saavedra — Trover Saves The Universe (Mondo)
- Attic Salt — Get Wise (Jump Start Records)
- The Band Of Heathens — Stranger (BOH Records)
- Big Scenic Nowhere — Lavender Blues EP (Heavy Psych Sounds)
- Billy Lemos — Wonder (AWOL)
- Blue Hawaii — Under 1 House (Arbutus Records)
- Bob Mould — Blue Hearts (Merge Records)
- Bright Dog Red — Something Comes Along (Ropeadope)
- The Buckleys — Daydream (Petrol Records)
- Carrie Underwood — My Gift (Capitol Nashville)
- Cayucas — Blue Summer (Park The Van)
- Christian McBride Big Band — For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver (Mack Avenue Music Group)
- Christopher Parker & Kelley Hurt — No Tears Suite (Mahakala Music)
- Christopher The Conquered — I Am Christopher (Grand Phony)
- Chrome Waves — Where We Live (Disorder Recordings)
- Connor Bracken And The Mother Leeds Band — Nightbird Motel (self-released)
- Cristian Machado — Hollywood y Sycamore (Coconut Bay)
- D.A. Stern — Mmxxtape (Slumberland Records)
- Dead Low — Listen Up! EP (Audio Epidemic Records)
- Deftones — Ohms (Reprise Records)
- Diana Krall — The Dream Of You (Verve Records)
- Eve Maret — Stars Aligned (Whited Sepulchre Records)
- Gamblers — Small World (Gamblers)
- Haider — The Muses Come Out At Night EP (Warehouse Music)
- Half Stack — Wings Of Love (Forged Artifacts/Breakfast Records)
- Heavy Salad — Cult Casual (Mal Loco)
- Idles — Ultra Mono (Partisan Records)
- Jadu Heart — Hyper Romance (VLF Records)
- Jake Winstrom — Circles (817649 Records DK2)
- Jason Nix — Money On You EP (Platoon)
- Jimmy Chamberlin Complex — Honor (Make Records)
- Joji — Nectar (88rising Music)
- Jordan Tice — Motivational Speakeasy (Padiddle Records)
- Kirk Fletcher — My Blues Pathway (Cleopatra Blues)
- Lydia Loveless — Daughter (Honey, You’re Gonna Be Late Records)
- Machine Gun Kelly — Tickets To My Downfall (Bad Boy/Interscope Records)
- Marie Davidson & L’œil Nu — Renegade Breakdown (Ninja Tune)
- Masma Dream World — Play At Night (Northern Spy Records)
- Matthieu Bordenave — La Traverse (ECM Records)
- Mos Generator And Di’aul — Mos Generator And Di’aul (Argonauta Records)
- The Neighbourhood — Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones (Columbia Records)
- Nicolas Michaux — Amour Colère (Capitane Records)
- Night Shop — The Fountain EP (Night Shop/Salinas)
- P.J. Farley — Accent The Change (Highvolmusic)
- Paris — Safe Space Invader (Guerrilla Funk)
- Ric Robertson — Strange World (Free Dirt Records)
- Riley Pearce — Maybe I Can Sleep It Off EP (Nettwerk)
- Rituals Of Mine — Hype Nostalgia (Carpark Records)
- Róisín Murphy — Róisín Machine (Skint Records)
- Ryan And Pony — Moshi Moshi (Pravda Records)
- Sad13 — Haunted Painting (Wax Nine)
- Sam Interface — Pink Dolphins EP (R&S Records)
- Shannon Labrie — Building (Moraine Records)
- Shy Boys — Talk Loud (Polyvinyl Record Co.)
- The Silent Years — Spider Season (Love Is EZ)
- Sola Rosa — Chasing The Sun (Way Up Recordings)
- Sophia Loizou — Untold (Houndstooth)
- Spatial Relations — Talking To Strangers: The Companion Album (People Teeth)
- Squirrel Nut Zippers — Lost Songs Of Doc Souchon (Southern Broadcasting)
- Sufjan Stevens — The Ascension (Asthmatic Kitty Records)
- Surfer Blood — Carefree Theatre (Kanine Records)
- Sylvan Esso — Free Love (Loma Vista Recordings)
- Tashi Dorji — Stateless (Drag City)
- Thurston Moore — By The Fire (Daydream Library)
- Tim Heidecker — Fear Of Death (Spacebomb Records)
- Trevor Hall — In And Through The Body (Trevor Hall)
- The War And Treaty — Hearts Town (Rounder Records)
- Wax Chattels — Clot (Captured Tracks)
- Will Butler — Generations (Merge Records)
- Yves Jarvis — Sundry Rock Song Stock (ANTI‐)
- Ziemba — True Romantic (Sister Polygon Records)
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.