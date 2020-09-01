iStock
All The New Albums Coming Out In September 2020

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in September. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, September 4

  • Alright — I’m Doing This To Myself (Self Aware Records)
  • Annie Dessner — Coffee At The Corner Bar (Annie Dressner)
  • Barely Civil — I’ll Figure This Out (Take This To Heart)
  • Big Sean — Detroit 2 (GOOD Music/Def Jam)
  • Bill Callahan — Gold Record (Drag City)
  • Billy Pilgrim — Time Machine (Honest Harry Records)
  • Carolina Story — Dandelion (Black River Americana)
  • Chaser — Look Alive EP (Thousand Islands Records)
  • Cold Years — Paradise (Original Rock)
  • Corey Flood — Hanging Garden (Fire Talk)
  • Declan McKenna — Zeroes (Tomplicated)
  • Denis Sulta — This Moment Of Silence EP (Sulta Selects)
  • Dirk Powell — When I Wait For You (Compass Records)
  • Dirty Projectors — Super João EP (Domino Recording Company)
  • Drew Danbury — Icarus Phoenix (Drew Danburry)
  • Dukes Of Chutney — Hazel (Beats in Space Records)
  • Elrichman — Heaven’s Mayor (Bobo Integral)
  • Grant-Lee Phillips — Lighting, Show Us Your Stuff (Yep Roc Records)
  • Grant Pavol — Album A Year (Accidental Popstar Records)
  • Greta — Ardent Spring (Celebration Records)
  • Hannah Georgas — All That Emotion (Brassland)
  • Hannah Grace — Remedy (Never Fade Records)
  • The Hawkins — Silence Is A Bomb (The Sign Records)
  • Hayden Calnin — Soon Forever EP (Nettwerk)
  • Home Counties — Redevelopment EP (Alcopop Records)
  • Initiates — Esoteric Pop (PNKSLM Recordings)
  • Japanese Television — EP III (Tip Top Recordings)
  • Jarv Is… — Beyond The Pale (Rough Trade Records)
  • Josiah Johnson — Every Feeling On A Loop (ANTI‐)
  • Korine — The Night We Raise Out (Born Losers & Data Airlines)
  • Lauren Alaina — Getting Over Him EP (19 Recordings/Mercury Nashville)
  • Lomelda — Hannah (Double Double Whammy)
  • Luka — First Steps Of Letting Go (Snowstar Records)
  • Max Bessesen — Trouble (Ropeadope)
  • Michael Rider — Temptation (1426857 Records DK2)
  • Michael Rother — Solo II (Groenland Records)
  • Muzzle Tung — Gannet (Big Potato Records)
  • Native Harrow — Closeness (Loose Music)
  • Phew — Vertigo OK (Disciples)
  • Phil Madeley — Century Witch Hunt EP (Nice Swan Records)
  • The Pineapple Thief — Versions Of The Truth (Kscope)
  • Rocket Pengwin — Planet Earth EP (Ultra Records)
  • San Cisco — Between You And Me (Nettwerk)
  • Scott Helman — Nonsuch Park (Warner Music Canada)
  • Shlohmo — Heaven Inc. EP (Friends of Friends Music)
  • Simon Collins — Becoming Human (Frontiers Records)
  • St. Panther — These Days EP (How So Records)
  • Tangents — Timeslips (Temporary Residence Limited)
  • Tennessee Jet — The Country (Tennessee Jet Music, LLC)
  • Tekashi 69 — TattleTales (Create Music Group)
  • Total Revenge — Total Revenge (Forged Artifacts)
  • Tricky — Fall To Pieces (False Idols)
  • Vaya Futuro — El Peso Del Mundo (Devil In The Woods)
  • Watertank — Silent Running (Atypeek Music)

Friday, September 11

  • Attaboy — Big Heart Manners (Atta Boy)
  • Blitzen Trapper — Holy Smokes Future Jokes (Yep Roc Records)
  • Brian Cullman — Winter Clothes (Sunnyside)
  • The Brothers Keg — Folklore, Myths And Legends Of The Brothers Keg (838258 Records DK)
  • Chad Lawson — You Finally Knew (Chad Lawson)
  • Conway The Machine — From King To A God (Drumwork/Griselda/EMPIRE)
  • Delta Spirit — What Is There (New West Records)
  • Doves — The Universal Want (Imperial Distribution)
  • Elizabeth Cook — Aftermath (Agent Love Records)
  • The Flaming Lips — American Head (Bella Union)
  • Granville Automatic — Tiny Televisions (Start Swimming)
  • Haai — Put Your Head Above The Parakeets EP (Mute)
  • Jeremy Gara — Passerine Finale (Invada Records)
  • Manikineter — Copper Fields (Atypeek Music)
  • Marilyn Manson — We Are Chaos (Loma Vista)
  • Mastodon — Medium Rarities (Reprise Records)
  • Matt Costa — Yellow Coat (Dangerbird Records)
  • Mickey Guyton — Bridges (Capitol Nashville)
  • Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters — Rise Up (Stony Plain Records)
  • Susanna — Baudelaire & Piano (SusannaSonata)
  • Two Bird Stone — Hands & Knees (Wondermore)

Friday, September 18

  • AG Cook — Apple (PC Music)
  • Al Riggs And Lauren Francis — Bile And Bone (Horse Complex Records)
  • American Authors — Counting Down EP (Island Records)
  • Armon Jay — The Dark Side Of Happiness (Armon Jay)
  • Ava Max — Heaven & Hell (Atlantic Records)
  • Be No Rain — Strawberry Backstory (One Two Many Records)
  • Bear’s Den — Fragments (Caroline International)
  • Brennen Leigh — Prairie Love Letter (Brennen Leigh)
  • Brother Firetribe — Feel The Burn (OMN Label Services)
  • Carnation — Where Death Lies (Season of Mist)
  • Cindy Blackman Santana — Give The Drummer Some (Present Future, LLC)
  • Daniel Romano’s Outfit — How Is They World Is Ordered (You’ve Changed)
  • David Broza — Casa Limón (S-Curve Records)
  • Deradoorian — Find The Sun (ANTI‐)
  • Derek Sherinian — The Phoenix (Insideout Records)
  • Dig Nitty — Reverse Of Mastery (Exploding In Sound Records)
  • Dylan Thomas Griffin — Our Age EP (Friends of Friends Music)
  • Ed Harcourt — Monochrome To Colour (Point Of Departure)
  • El Ten Eleven — Tautology III (Joyful Noise Recordings)
  • Elliott Brood — Keeper (Six Shooter Records)
  • Emma Kupa — It Will Come Easier (Fika Recordings)
  • Fenne Lily — Breach (Dead Oceans)
  • Gus Dapperton — Orca (AWAL)
  • Hey Elbow — We Three (Adrian)
  • Hollis Parker — Newscapism (SoSure)
  • Ian Wayne — Risking Illness (Whatever’s Clever)
  • Into It. Over It. — Figure (Triple Crown Records)
  • James Williamson & Deniz Tek — Two To One (Cleopatra Records)
  • Jealous Of The Birds — Peninsula (Atlantic Records)
  • Joan Osborne — Trouble And Strife (Womanly Hips Records)
  • Joe Wong — Nite Creatures (Decca Records)
  • Joshua Speers — Summerland EP (Warner Records)
  • Keith Urban — The Speed Of Now Part 1 (Capitol Records Nashville)
  • Kelly Lang — Old Soul (Leopard Entertainment)
  • Kev Sherry — Foxy Orthodoxy (Here Be Apples Records)
  • Knuckle Puck — 20/20 (Rise Records)
  • Luke Wild — Easier To Lie EP (Terrible Records)
  • Matt Berry — Phantom Birds (Acid Jazz UK)
  • Michel Benita Quartet — Looking At Sounds (ECM)
  • MJ Guider — Sour Cherry Bell (Kranky)
  • Movements — No Good Left To Give (Fearless Records)
  • Namir Blade — Aphelion’s Traveling Circus (Mello Music Group)
  • Osees — Protean Threat (Castle Face Records)
  • Peter Bibby’s Dog Act — Marge (Spinning Top)
  • Photo Ops — Pure At Heart (Western Vinyl)
  • Popcorn Fiend — Distance (Pure Moth)
  • Reverend John Wilkins — Trouble (Goner Records)
  • The Ries Brothers — Paint Your Emotion (Controlled Substance Sound Labs)
  • Rose Bonica — Tears For The Tea Maker (Roses Are Red)
  • Rudy De Anda — Tender Epoch (Karma Chief)
  • Ryan Hamilton & The Harlequin Ghosts — Nowhere To Go But Everywhere (Wicked Cool Records)
  • Semisonic — You’re Not Alone EP (Pleasuresonic Recordings)
  • Shira — Birds Of A Feather EP (Fairy Folk Publishing)
  • Stephen Clair — The Small Hours (Rock City RC 2020)
  • Sumac — May You Be Held (Thrill Jockey)
  • Sundressed — Home Remedy (Rude Records)
  • Tender Creature — An Offering EP (Island Records)
  • Tobin Sprout — Empty Horses (Fire Records)
  • Trae Sheehan — Postcards From The Country (Half Moon Records)
  • Warren Wolf — Christmas Vibes (Mack Avenue)
  • Yours Truly — Self Care (UNFD)
  • Yusuf / Cat Stevens — Tea For The Tillerman² (A&M Records)
  • Ziggy Marley — More Family Time (Tuff Gong Worldwide)
  • Zoe Graham — Gradual Move EP (Zoe Graham)

Friday, September 25

  • 2 Chainz — So Help Me God (Def Jam)
  • Anna Von Hausswolff — All Thoughts Fly ((RED) Southern Lord)
  • Asy Saavedra — Trover Saves The Universe (Mondo)
  • Attic Salt — Get Wise (Jump Start Records)
  • The Band Of Heathens — Stranger (BOH Records)
  • Big Scenic Nowhere — Lavender Blues EP (Heavy Psych Sounds)
  • Billy Lemos — Wonder (AWOL)
  • Blue Hawaii — Under 1 House (Arbutus Records)
  • Bob Mould — Blue Hearts (Merge Records)
  • Bright Dog Red — Something Comes Along (Ropeadope)
  • The Buckleys — Daydream (Petrol Records)
  • Carrie Underwood — My Gift (Capitol Nashville)
  • Cayucas — Blue Summer (Park The Van)
  • Christian McBride Big Band — For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver (Mack Avenue Music Group)
  • Christopher Parker & Kelley Hurt — No Tears Suite (Mahakala Music)
  • Christopher The Conquered — I Am Christopher (Grand Phony)
  • Chrome Waves — Where We Live (Disorder Recordings)
  • Connor Bracken And The Mother Leeds Band — Nightbird Motel (self-released)
  • Cristian Machado — Hollywood y Sycamore (Coconut Bay)
  • D.A. Stern — Mmxxtape (Slumberland Records)
  • Dead Low — Listen Up! EP (Audio Epidemic Records)
  • Deftones — Ohms (Reprise Records)
  • Diana Krall — The Dream Of You (Verve Records)
  • Eve Maret — Stars Aligned (Whited Sepulchre Records)
  • Gamblers — Small World (Gamblers)
  • Haider — The Muses Come Out At Night EP (Warehouse Music)
  • Half Stack — Wings Of Love (Forged Artifacts/Breakfast Records)
  • Heavy Salad — Cult Casual (Mal Loco)
  • Idles — Ultra Mono (Partisan Records)
  • Jadu Heart — Hyper Romance (VLF Records)
  • Jake Winstrom — Circles (817649 Records DK2)
  • Jason Nix — Money On You EP (Platoon)
  • Jimmy Chamberlin Complex — Honor (Make Records)
  • Joji — Nectar (88rising Music)
  • Jordan Tice — Motivational Speakeasy (Padiddle Records)
  • Kirk Fletcher — My Blues Pathway (Cleopatra Blues)
  • Lydia Loveless — Daughter (Honey, You’re Gonna Be Late Records)
  • Machine Gun Kelly — Tickets To My Downfall (Bad Boy/Interscope Records)
  • Marie Davidson & L’œil Nu — Renegade Breakdown (Ninja Tune)
  • Masma Dream World — Play At Night (Northern Spy Records)
  • Matthieu Bordenave — La Traverse (ECM Records)
  • Mos Generator And Di’aul — Mos Generator And Di’aul (Argonauta Records)
  • The Neighbourhood — Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones (Columbia Records)
  • Nicolas Michaux — Amour Colère (Capitane Records)
  • Night Shop — The Fountain EP (Night Shop/Salinas)
  • P.J. Farley — Accent The Change (Highvolmusic)
  • Paris — Safe Space Invader (Guerrilla Funk)
  • Ric Robertson — Strange World (Free Dirt Records)
  • Riley Pearce — Maybe I Can Sleep It Off EP (Nettwerk)
  • Rituals Of Mine — Hype Nostalgia (Carpark Records)
  • Róisín Murphy — Róisín Machine (Skint Records)
  • Ryan And Pony — Moshi Moshi (Pravda Records)
  • Sad13 — Haunted Painting (Wax Nine)
  • Sam Interface — Pink Dolphins EP (R&S Records)
  • Shannon Labrie — Building (Moraine Records)
  • Shy Boys — Talk Loud (Polyvinyl Record Co.)
  • The Silent Years — Spider Season (Love Is EZ)
  • Sola Rosa — Chasing The Sun (Way Up Recordings)
  • Sophia Loizou — Untold (Houndstooth)
  • Spatial Relations — Talking To Strangers: The Companion Album (People Teeth)
  • Squirrel Nut Zippers — Lost Songs Of Doc Souchon (Southern Broadcasting)
  • Sufjan Stevens — The Ascension (Asthmatic Kitty Records)
  • Surfer Blood — Carefree Theatre (Kanine Records)
  • Sylvan Esso — Free Love (Loma Vista Recordings)
  • Tashi Dorji — Stateless (Drag City)
  • Thurston Moore — By The Fire (Daydream Library)
  • Tim Heidecker — Fear Of Death (Spacebomb Records)
  • Trevor Hall — In And Through The Body (Trevor Hall)
  • The War And Treaty — Hearts Town (Rounder Records)
  • Wax Chattels — Clot (Captured Tracks)
  • Will Butler — Generations (Merge Records)
  • Yves Jarvis — Sundry Rock Song Stock (ANTI‐)
  • Ziemba — True Romantic (Sister Polygon Records)

