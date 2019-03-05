All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Deputy Music Editor
03.05.19

Getty Image

 

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week saw a surprise new album from Lomelda, a mighty return by Big Thief, and Hand Habits emerging with one of the best indie records of the young year. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for new indie music.

Hand Habits — Placeholder

Meg Duffy might be known by some as the guitarist for Kevin Morby, but on this excellent new album, they have built their own world which eclipses any supporting work from their past. Uproxx’s Steven Hyden called it “an autobiographical record that emerged from a “pissed off” time in Duffy’s life, Placeholder is more atmospheric than show-offy, in which Duffy’s tasteful, restrained playing supports the delicate melodies and reflective lyrics.

Lomelda — M For Empathy

It’s not the biggest surprise album of the week (or even really the second biggest surprise album), but Lomelda’s latest still feels like a gift for her devoted fanbase. The songs often feel like sketches, where the brilliance is stumbled upon and shared in its rawest form. Writing about the record for Uproxx, Sasha Geffen said, “Despite their truncated lengths, these songs tackle weighty ideas: the difficulty of human communication, the distance between people that looms inside even the closest relationships, and the isolation and despondency that can arise when the distance seems to outweigh the connection.

