All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, of pop, or of folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This installment includes a new single from Florence + The Machine , excellent new records from Dawes and Gang Gang Dance, and some great songs from rising artists like Tomberlin, Restorations, and Wild Pink. It was a very good week.

Dawes — Passwords

As part of the Laurel Canyon revival, Dawes has quietly made a successful career on straight-ahead songwriting and breezy rock compositions. Their latest, Passwords, doesn’t seek to reinvent the wheel, instead furthers them on their folky journey to grapple with the modern times they live in.

Tomberlin — “Seventeen”

The songs devoted to a teenage number are vast, making up some of the best tracks of all time (Big Star, Youth Lagoon, and Tegan & Sara all come to mind). With “Seventeen,” rising young songwriter Tomberlin makes her own claim to the pantheon of greats within the form, cementing her status as an artist to watch going forward.