All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Getty Image

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week saw the mighty return of retro rockers Cage The Elephant, an excellent new album from Girlpool, and a Perfume Genius rework of one of our favorite songs of last year. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for new indie music.

Girlpool – What Chaos Is Imaginary

There’s something about the embrace of Cleo Tucker and Harmony Tividad on the cover of their new album, What Chaos Is Imaginary, that is striking. Maybe it’s just the intimacy between the two bandmates, or the sky behind them that exudes optimism, but there is warmth and comfort in the image stops me in my tracks every time I see it. Girlpool’s music operates the same way, with this third career collection expanding upon the duo’s full-band sound and penchant for affecting harmonies.

Beirut — Gallipoli

It wasn’t much more than a decade ago that the trumpet-tooting, globally influenced indie of Beirut was one of the hottest names in music. And though the popularity of the project may have waned, Zach Condon’s music continues to be as evocative and striking as ever. The title track, in particular, captures mournful nostalgia in a way that few other artists can match.