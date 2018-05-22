All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Getty Image

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent lables, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, of pop, or of folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This installment includes Courtney Barnett’s latest argument for her being one of the best songwriters of her generation, the might return of Mitski, and what is arguably Stephen Malkmus’ best work since leaving Pavement. It was a very good week.

Courtney Barnett — Tell Me How You Really Feel

Do you ever feel like we take our best artists for granted? Even only a handful of releases into her career, Tell Me How You Really Feel is an expectedly solid album from one of our best contemporary songwriters, Courtney Barnett. In the view of our own Steven Hyden, she might be the next Tom Petty.

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever — “An Air Conditioned Man”

Our latest taste from this Australian band’s upcoming debut album on Sub Pop, “An Air Conditioned Man” is part Captured Tracks haze, part expansive rock and roll. That’s probably what makes it resonate, as it seems like it fits within the modern indie narrative, but is also pushing that sound into the next logical place. No matter how the rest of the album ends up, this band with an impossibly long name has given us at least one song worth cheering for.

Mitski — “Geyser”

It was somewhat surprising to have indie rock sensation Mitski return with a new album so quickly, as she is still supporting her 2016 stunner Puberty 2. But with the first single from her next album, “Geyser,” the songwriter taps into dramatic aughts metal like Evanescence in a surprising way, while still sounding like her singular self.