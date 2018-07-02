All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week, Drake offers up one of the most anticipated albums of the year, Let’s Eat Grandma delivers a star-making endeavor, and Gorillaz and Florence And The Machine both offer up big releases in the alternative realm. Yeah, it was a pretty good week for music. Check out the highlights below.

Drake — Scorpion

Young Money

June has been wild, right? With Kanye West hijacking the attention of the music world for a whopping five weeks, it was easy to forget that Drake was even releasing an album this month. But Scorpion is impossible to ignore, coming in as a massive 25-song, double-album collection. Jay-Z and Michael Jackson both show up as guests, while Drizzy also acknowledges his son for the first time on record. But really, it’s a wealth of music from one of today’s most captivating artists. What more could you want?

Gorillaz — The Now Now

Parlophone

For the second album cycle in a row, Gorillaz deliver a second collection hot on the heels of the first. Just a year after offering up Humanz, an album full of marquee guests, the virtual band is back with The Now Now, a record that puts Damon Albarn front and center. That doesn’t mean there aren’t any special appearances — Snoop Dogg pops up for one — but The Now Now shows Gorillaz as not an easy project to peg down, always willing to take a left turn when you think you’ve got them figured out.