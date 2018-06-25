All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week, Nine Inch Nails complete a short album trilogy, Kamasi Washington continues to be the face of jazz’s flirtation with the mainstream, and Paul McCartney offers up some of his best music of the century. Yeah, it was a pretty good week for music. Check out the highlights below.

Nine Inch Nails — Bad Witch

Wrapping up their mini-album trilogy, Bad Witch concludes a particularly fertile moment in Nine Inch Nails’ history.In his RX review of the record, Uproxx’s Corbin Reiff wrote that “Bad Witch shows an artist who, while pessimistic in his macro views, remains refreshingly curious and forward-thinking in his creative pursuits.” For someone as deep into his career as Trent Reznor, this is the highest compliment.

Teyana Taylor — Keep That Same Energy

It felt like we’d never reach this point, but the Kanye West epic release cycle has reached its conclusion. And in true Hollow Men fashion, he’s saved his least anticipated offering for last, with the sophomore offering from Teyana Taylor. But maybe the lack of a household name on the mic gave Yeezy the opportunity to work with more creative freedom. Regardless, Kanye was reportedly still working on the record while on route to its debut, meaning that Ye (along with the rest of us) is deserving of a break following this unveiling.