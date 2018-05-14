All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week, we’ve been graced from new offerings from the best dream pop band on the planet, an unexpected collection from the preeminent rock band of the moment, and a new single from a world-class guitarist embracing his soft rock tendencies. Yeah, it was a pretty good week for music. Check out the highlights below.

Beach House – 7

Sub Pop

Seven albums into their remarkable career, and dream pop’s poster children continue to impress. There aren’t many bands who this deep into their run that are releasing music that can be argued to be their best, but Beach House make continually hitting their high water mark look easy. Plus, this album rocks harder than any of their previous efforts.

Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

Domino

What does 2018’s preeminent rock band do on the heels of booking their biggest shows to date? Well, release an album that sidesteps expectations and drifts into quirky, piano-driven, Bowie-inspired territory. Arctic Monkeys have offered up a brave collection that further establishes them as one of contemporary music’s most interesting artists.

Wet – “Lately”

Though Los Angeles-based indie pop band Wet have been offering up new music for the last couple months, their latest, “Lately,” came with the announcement of their sophomore album, too. The new song marries the group’s two greatest strengths: Kelly Zutrau’s smokey, soulful vocals and songwriting that never relies on predictable, simplified melodies.