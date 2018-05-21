Getty Image

Keeping up with music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week, one of music’s quickest rising songwriters returned with an expectedly solid collection, hard rock mainstays showed they still have something left to prove, and an emerging young hip-hop star showed that a sunny side to rap can be a good thing. Yeah, it was a pretty good week for music. Check out the highlights below.

Kyle — Light Of Mine

independently popular. / Atlantic Records

If you’ve seen Kyle live, you know he’s been a star for a long time. But on Light Of Mine, Kyle has made a truly great album to support his huge charisma. Our own hip-hop editor Aaron Williams is calling it his album of the year, noting that the sunniness of the record makes it a wonderful outlier in the genre.

Courtney Barnett — Tell Me How You Really Feel

Mom + Pop

Do you ever feel like we take our best artists for granted? Even only a handful of releases into her career, Tell Me How You Really Feel is an expectedly solid album from one of our best contemporary songwriters, Courtney Barnett. In the view of our own Steven Hyden, she might be the next Tom Petty.