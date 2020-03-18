The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is one of the longest-running festivals in the country, as it has been held annually since the 1970s. Organizers kicked off the year by announcing the jam-packed lineup that included Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Maggie Rogers, The Who, and Stevie Nicks. Unfortunately, like many other festivals, Jazz Fest has been forced to change its plans due to the coronavirus.

Organizers announced last night that the festival, which was supposed to take place in April and May, has been pushed back to some unannounced point in the fall. The statement reads:

“At the direction of the City of New Orleans authorities, in response to ongoing COVID-19 health concerns, the 2020 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell will not occur this April and May, as scheduled. The health and safety of the community, our musicians, Festival fans, participants, sponsors, and staff are paramount, and we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”

The list of festivals that have been postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus is one that continues to grow: Over the past day, Glastonbury and all Goldenvoice events have been pushed back.

