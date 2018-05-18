The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

Senior Music Writer
05.18.18
new rock albums this week

Getty Image

As we round out the first half of 2018, it’s frankly astounding how many great rock records we’ve received thus far this year. From indie artists on the come-up to classic acts padding their already-impressive discographies, it’s not just the amount, but the range of different sounds and textures that’s most impressive of all.

This week is no different. From triumphant returns by conquering legends, bold statements from a few newcomers, and a bold, sophomore statement from someone Steven Hyden has described as “The New Tom Petty,” there’s more than enough incredible new tunes to get you through the weekend and the days beyond.

