Today In Nick Cannon Trying Too Hard: Cheetah Print Hair And More Whiteface Controversy

03.31.14 4 years ago 12 Comments
NICK-CANNON

INSTAGRAM

Do you think Nick Cannon has any idea how much we make fun of him? Like, any clue whatsoever? I’m guessing no, because otherwise he might have given his latest self-expression a bit of a rethink. In preparation for an interview with Good Morning America to promote his album “White People Party Music,” which drops tomorrow — on April Fool’s Day (STOP MAKING IT SO EASY FOR F*CK’S SAKE) — Cannon had his hair dyed like a cheetah which apparently took five whole hours to replicate. I hope the cheetah community is going to spark some serious outrage over this.

Meanwhile, over on Good Morning America, Nick Cannon discussed his whiteface “controversy,” which is probably the sole reason Good Morning America let Nick Cannon come on their show to promote a Nick Cannon album. If I didn’t know better, I’d say this whole thing was Miley Cyrus levels of viral marketing genius.

“Whiteface, if you look it up and Google it, it’s a ski slope up in upstate New York,” Cannon said today on ” Good Morning America.” “I don’t really know what that is.” Cannon, who released the photo to promote his first album in more than a decade, “White People Party Music,” said comparisons of his “character impression” to blackface are inaccurate.

“Blackface is a term that was created in 1869 to describe offensive minstrel shows,” Cannon, who’s married to singer Mariah Carey, said. “I was doing a character impression. Blackface is about oppression. If you really want to have that conversation, we can have conversation.”

“To me,” Cannon, 33, added, “this was to have fun and to put it out there. Yes, we have issues with race in this country and this world but it doesn’t have to be about hatred.”

Oh snap! It looks like somebody did their Wiki homework before coming on Good Morning America. The point that Nick Cannon, George Stephanopoulos, and anyone getting mad about this still doesn’t seem to grasp — is that Nick Cannon’s biggest crime isn’t racism, it’s being goddamn unfunny. And in a way, isn’t that kind of worse than being racist? OK, yeah probably not. But oh hey — look everybody Nick Cannon wore sparkly cheetah print shoes to match his dumb hair!

Also because this is hilarious and never gets old, let’s have Dave Chappelle close us out again:

Around The Web

TAGSGEORGE STEPHANOPOULOSgood morning americanick cannon

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP