Getty Image

Although Nick Cave tends to keep his cards close to the vest, he’s opened up some in recent years. He did a big interview with GQ (his first in a long while) last year, he later spoke about Israel, and he has a documentary, Distant Sky, on the way. Shortly after the film premieres in April, Cave has decided to embark on a short speaking tour, which he’s calling “Conversations With Nick Cave.”

During the four-city stop — two in Massachusetts, two in New York — Cave plans on having a Q&A with the audience, and while he expects it will be a more interesting experience than your traditional interview, he admits that he doesn’t know how it’s going to go:

“To be honest, I am not sure what is going to happen at these events. I have always loved the Q&A format — not the formal onstage interviews that precede them, but the questions from the audience afterwards. The audience tends to ask more challenging, revealing, playful, and ultimately serious questions. You never know what you are going to get. They can be fearless and they can go deep. There has been a connection happening with the audience through the recent live shows where we have all shown a kind of willingness to open up and I thought that a direct conversation with the audience might be valuable. The more frank and intimate the questions, the more interesting the evening will be. The audience can ask me anything and I’ll do my best to answer. I do have some things to say. I can always play some songs at the piano if it all goes horribly wrong. But, I don’t know, I’ve got a good feeling about this one.”

Tickets go on sale March 9th on Cave’s website. Check out the full (and brief) list of tour dates below.

4/30 — Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music Theatre

5/1 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Shubert Theatre

5/3 — New York, NY @ Peter Norton Symphony Space

5/5 — Brooklyn, NY @ The Murmrr Theatre