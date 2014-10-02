Nick Jonas Has Something He’d Like To Show You

Nick Jonas would like you to know that he’s all grown up now, going by these photos in the grind issue of Flaunt. Hey Nick Jonas! Marky Mark called and he wants his copy of the movie where the plants kill everybody back. Oh and while you’re at it you might as well give him his Calvin Klein look back, too. Now there was a guy who could fill out a pair of Calvins. This imitation, on the other hand, is sorely lacking Boston-tude. You’re not supposed to smirk or put your hand to your face like you’re pondering what to order at the deli counter when you stand around in your underwear grabbing your junk — you’re supposed to look tough, dammit. Everybody knows that.

But his new image goes beyond just showing his body off in front of Jesus and everybody else. Now, Nick Jonas — sans purity ring — is now totally cool with people boning to his music now.

“I really try to be aware of the purpose of each song,” he offered. “There are songs on my record that I want people to have sex to, and songs people can listen to when they’re pissed off. And I think that’s the beautiful thing about music: that in those moments, you hear it and it elevates the scenario.”

And if his music isn’t enough to “elevates the scenario,” on the plus side you always have these pictures to fall back on, including this one of Nick Jonas’ butt. As far as butts go, I have to say, not bad — but then I remember he was fifteen like yesterday.

