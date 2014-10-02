Nick Jonas Has Something He’d Like To Show You

Nick Jonas would like you to know that he’s all grown up now, going by these photos in the grind issue of Flaunt. Hey Nick Jonas! Marky Mark called and he wants his copy of the movie where the plants kill everybody back. Oh and while you’re at it you might as well give him his Calvin Klein look back, too. Now there was a guy who could fill out a pair of Calvins. This imitation, on the other hand, is sorely lacking Boston-tude. You’re not supposed to smirk or put your hand to your face like you’re pondering what to order at the deli counter when you stand around in your underwear grabbing your junk — you’re supposed to look tough, dammit. Everybody knows that.
But his new image goes beyond just showing his body off in front of Jesus and everybody else. Now, Nick Jonas — sans purity ring — is now totally cool with people boning to his music now.
“I really try to be aware of the purpose of each song,” he offered. “There are songs on my record that I want people to have sex to, and songs people can listen to when they’re pissed off. And I think that’s the beautiful thing about music: that in those moments, you hear it and it elevates the scenario.”
And if his music isn’t enough to “elevates the scenario,” on the plus side you always have these pictures to fall back on, including this one of Nick Jonas’ butt. As far as butts go, I have to say, not bad — but then I remember he was fifteen like yesterday.
I guess the Jesus angle stopped being profitable.
Every teen who attends youth group grows up to be a mega whore, he’s still after the same audience
Where? I don’t see anything! /Grabs bifocals. . .nope, nothing.
And he should see a doctor about those itchy spots.
Stacey Ritzen is a douche apparently. “Now there was a guy who could fill out a pair of Calvins. This imitation, on the other hand, is sorely lacking Boston-tude. You’re not supposed to smirk or put your hand to your face like you’re pondering what to order at the deli counter when you stand around in your underwear grabbing your junk — you’re supposed to look tough, dammit. Everybody knows that.” Really? We are still comparing guys in underwear to Marky Mark?!? Good Vibrations came out before Jonas was sperm. You really think he is imitating the CK template?? You, Stacey, are why blogs should hire writers and not people raised on The Gilmore Girls and Twilight. For the record, I have heard exactly one Jonas Brothers song and his Jealous, so not a fan, but tired of people tearing people down FOR NO REASON!
You dost protest too much, methinks.
Because hipsters only copy/homage things created after they were born…
Dude, the F you talking about? This is very obviously an homage, not to Marky Mark’s pantlessness in general, but to a specific ad campaign he did for CK at the height of his popularity. Google it.
Also, allow me to explain how magazines work. Mr. Jonas is not “imitating” anyone. This was not some sort of impersonation he decided to do that happened to be caught on film. You see, magazines contract out professional photo-takers–“photographers,” if you will. They are the ones who conceive of, compose, and take these photos. Mr. Jonas is posing for one of these sessions. Neither he nor other models you may see sew the clothes, either, in case you’re unclear on that too.
Besides, I think he knows pretty damn well who Marky Mark is. You see, Mr. Jonas is a professional performer in the music business, and even could be said to have been what publicists call a “teen idol” in that business. And despite being the youngest, he was always said to be the leader of his family band, having the brains, business savvy, and ambition behind the group. It’s likely he did his homework. I know who Elvis is, btw, even though he died before I was born. And if you see me posing while sneering in a pompadour, sideburns, scarf, and white studded jacket, I promise not to get offended if you think there’s some sort of reference being made there.
just going through his marky mark phase.
He looks good but why is he grabbing his junk and showing his buttcrack? Trying to hard… not sexy.
*too
Hey gurl, don’t have sex or even kiss anyone until you’re married, mmm yeah, damn check out this ass and remember that masturbation is a sin. Yeah, gurl you know you’re the only one for me, look at these bedroom eyes, lets go there and pray and set up a facebook abstinence group.