Nicki Minaj Took Jimmy Fallon To Red Lobster, Where She Used To Work Years Ago

06.28.19

Jimmy Fallon seems to be developing a thing for taking rappers to restaurants. Back in October, he and Post Malone visited Olive Garden, where experienced diner Malone took Fallon on a tour through the menu of one of his favorite eateries. Now he’s back at another restaurant chain, and with a different rapper: On last night’s episode of The Tonight Show, Fallon and Nicki Minaj hit up a Red Lobster.

Minaj, of course, has a connection with the restaurant. In 2014, she guested on The Tonight Show and told Fallon that she used to be a waitress at Red Lobster, so this visit was a return to her old stomping grounds. It may not have been so welcomed, though: Minaj revealed that she worked at a few different locations, and she got fired from them all. Once inside, Minaj showed Fallon around the menu, and the pair enjoyed items like Lobsteritas and Cheddar Bay Biscuits, and a fun time was had by all.

Elsewhere in the episode, Minaj spoke some about her next album, although she didn’t reveal much, aside from the fact that it does exist but it doesn’t have a title yet. She also played Wheel Of Freestyle, where she managed to incorporate random words into a pretty cohesive verse.

Watch clips from the episode above and below.

