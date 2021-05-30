Late last year, Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Perry had their first child. The duo has kept their son away from the public eye as they’ve only shared few images of him with the world. Furthermore, they’ve yet to reveal his legal name, with Minaj only calling him Papa Bear when sharing pictures or videos. That includes a new video of the eight-month-old attempting to walk and stand on his own.

“You trying to do all of that today?” Minaj affectionately says in the video. “You’re not trying to do all of that today?” she added. “Am I bothering you? You had it?” The rapper then pretends to speak for Papa Bear in the video. “Mama I had it, leave me alone already please,” she says in the video. “I don’t got time for all of that mama.”

The post arrives after a streak of good moments for Minaj. She recently released her 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty, to streaming services, adding three new songs. It eventually debuted at No. 2 on the album charts, becoming the highest-charting re-released mixtape by a rapper and the highest-debuting female rap mixtape in history.

You can watch the video of Papa Bear above.