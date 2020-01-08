The ‘New’ Nicki Minaj Wax Figure Is Actually One She Approved In 2015

Madame Tussauds is the defining name in lifelike wax figures of celebrities, but every now and again, the museum doesn’t quite hit the mark. They unveiled a Drake figure last summer that looked great, but Ariana Grande and Beyonce models from recent years weren’t as well received. Now a new Nicki Minaj figure is drawing the ire of the internet, although it turns out that it isn’t actually new.

TMZ notes the Minaj figure that was recently unveiled at Madame Tussauds’ Berlin, Germany location is actually the same one that was shown in Las Vegas in 2015. The museum apparently loans out statues to other locations in order to keep things fresh.

Although many fans don’t think the figure looks much like Minaj, she was a big fan when she first saw it in 2015. At the time, she shared a video of it and wrote in an emoji-filled caption, “YOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO WTF?!?!?!?!??!?? Had no idea they were really doing this. [heart eyes emojis] I would’ve went to Vegas for this. #HappyBirthdayAnaconda Madam Tussauds Wax Figure- whoever did this [heart and heart eyes emojis].”

This actually isn’t the first time this exact statue has been at the center of controversy. The museum had to modify the display to prevent visitors from posing with the figure in suggestive ways. People shared photos of their poses on social media, and Minaj responded to one, “Why must yall b this way.”