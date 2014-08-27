Nicki Minaj’s ‘Anaconda’ Sounds Pretty Much The Same With Fart Noises

Here is the original “Anaconda” music video. It’s certainly memorable, though that has nothing to do with the song itself. Nicki Minaj and her dance troupe might as well be farting the entire time. SPEAKING OF: here is the “Anaconda (Fart Remix),” which is a remix of “Anaconda” with fart noises.

Simple, yet sophisticated.

