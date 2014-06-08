Nicolas Cage Wore A Nicolas Cage Shirt To A Guns N’ Roses Show

Senior Pop Culture Editor
06.08.14 30 Comments

There’s a lot going on here. A possibly pregnant Andrew Dice Clay. A possibly pregnant Andrew Dice Clay maybe wearing shorts (?). The fact that Andrew Dice Clay and Nicolas Cage are both wearing sunglasses, indoors, in Las Vegas, at a Guns N’ Roses show. The goblet. The wine. The cowboy hat. The belt. The fetching jacket. The beaded necklaces. The rings. The cane and/or scepter. But really, the best thing about this photo is what I assume happened later that night, when Axl Rose pointed at Cage’s shirt and ask him what the hell was that, and then they spent 35 minutes discussing the Internet.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall for that chat.

