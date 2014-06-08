Nicolas Cage Wore A Nicolas Cage Shirt To A Guns N’ Roses Show

There’s a lot going on here. A possibly pregnant Andrew Dice Clay. A possibly pregnant Andrew Dice Clay maybe wearing shorts (?). The fact that Andrew Dice Clay and Nicolas Cage are both wearing sunglasses, indoors, in Las Vegas, at a Guns N’ Roses show. The goblet. The wine. The cowboy hat. The belt. The fetching jacket. The beaded necklaces. The rings. The cane and/or scepter. But really, the best thing about this photo is what I assume happened later that night, when Axl Rose pointed at Cage’s shirt and ask him what the hell was that, and then they spent 35 minutes discussing the Internet.
Oh, to be a fly on the wall for that chat.
Heads up, alcoholics. Nicolas Cage is your theoretical best possible outcome.
Take that back! Keith Richards drinks Cage’s boozy milkshake.
Maybe it’s the sunglasses, but the face looks a little like Gonzo there.
I would have been sad but not totally shocked if you told me either of those guys are Axel Rose.
Is it me, or does it look like Nicolas Cage is wearing chaps? As for The Diceman, three words, Just For Men.
Ha ha, you just beat me to it.
I’m pretty sure Cage is wearing a pair of Chaps, also.
He is wearing chaps. My god. I bow to you my King Cage.
Nicholas Cage Just keeps getting better and better. And he knows it.
Cage sporting this season’s newest Cowboy Pimp wear.
Wow, DDP Yoga really went too far this time.
Andrew Dice Clay = Zombie George C. Scott.
Very good observation. Excellent.
I wholeheartedly endorse this.
He’s only there because dice is a national treasure.
Thank you, good night!
Wolverine would be proud of those sideburns, Diceman.
He’s dressed like Marty McFly in Back to the Future III.
In that group Axel Rose might just be the least annoying/crazy/washed up.
“This is one bat shit crazy conversation. Who are these freaks? I mean, I’ve witnessed–AAUUGGHH A SPIDER WEB!!!” -fly on wall
Nicolas Cage is now parodying the parody of himself. He wins.
The first drummer of my band was Andrew Dice Clay’s son. We had practice at Dice’s house a couple times, and drank diet chocolate soda, which seems…unnecessary. If I’m on a diet, I’m not going to be drinking chocolate soda. Anyway, that’s my Dice anecdote.
Ahh the 80’s…Appetite for Destruction just came out…Raising Arizona just came out. Andrew Dice..those were the days.
Oh this just happened this week? WTF?
This photo looks like the opening scene to one awesome movie that I would watch the hell out of.
Plus I just found my new screen saver.
Hunter S. Thompson? Is that you?
Dice looks a lot like most of the 60+ guys at Bike Nights down here in The Wang–vest, shorts and all.
Was Chingo Bling Nic Cage the whole time?
This seems suspicious.
Nicolas Cane