UK singer-songwriter Nilüfer Yanya has been teasing her upcoming Miss Universe album with some adventurous pop, and as she continues to tour with Sharon Van Etten, she has just shared another reason to get excited about it. Her new single is called “Tears,” and the synthy alt-pop song, which features shades of electro-funk grooviness, again proves that Yanya is a paradigm-breaker. It’s not always clear where her songs are going to take you, but you’ll hear some neat things on the way there.

The single is accompanied by a statement from “the mind department of WE WORRY ABOUT YOUR HEALTH™” — a fictional organization that comes up throughout Miss Universe — that reads:

“Despite previous claims of crying being natural response to stress and regarded as healthy, recent studies have unearthed evidence that proves this claim as untrue. It can also simulate similar responses in others to varying degrees, primarily targeting the vulnerable (infants, children and elderly) which makes it a socially irresponsible behaviour. The Body department would like to add it is also a waste of bodily fluids and self destructive to one’s health hereby deeming the act of crying illegal.”

Listen to “Tears” above. Yanya also announced some new tour dates, so check those out below.

2/21 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom^

2/22 — Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial^

2/23 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre^

2/25 — Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery^

2/26 — San Francisco, CA @ The Filmore^

2/28 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park^

3/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel^

3/28 — Istanbul, Turkey @ Babylon

4/03 — Glasgow, Scotland @ CCA

4/04 — Manchester, UK @ YES

4/05 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

4/06 — Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny

4/08 — Leicester, UK @ O2 Academy Leicester University

4/09 — London, UK @ Evolutionary Arts Hackney

4/11 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

4/12 — Bristol, UK @ Thekla

4/13 — Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy Oxford

4/14 — Brighton, UK @ The Haunt

4/16 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet

4/17 — Hamburg, GER @ Nochtwache

4/18 — Berlin, GER @ Kantine am Berghain

4/19 — Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Motel Mozaique

4/21 — Vienna, Austria @ Chelsea Club

4/22 — Munich, GER @ Ampere

4/24 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Exil

4/25 — Koln, GER @ Blue Shell

4/26 — Paris, FRA @ Le Point Ephemere

4/29 — Brussels, BEL @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival

4/30 — Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Merleyn

5/01 — Utrecht, Holland @ ACU

6/01 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

7/23 — Brooklyn @ Rough Trade

8/08-12 — Belle & Sebastian Boaty Weekender

^ with Sharon Van Etten

Miss Universe is out 3/22 via ATO. Pre-order it here.