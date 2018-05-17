Nine Inch Nails

On June 22, Nine Inch Nails will cap off what has been a stellar triumvirate of new releases across the 18-months or so with their latest six-track project Bad Witch. Today, Trent Reznor and company have decided to give their fans a small taste of what they can expect from that record via a brand new single titled “God Break Down The Door.” The new song finds Nine Inch Nails in all its disorienting, industrial glory, filled with high-speed drums and woozy electronic accents. Reznor’s disembodied voice hovers just above the fray, calmly reciting the song’s words.

Nine Inch Nails have been enjoying something of a creative renaissance lately that started back in December 2016 with the release of the EP Not the Actual Events. Just seven months later, the group upped the ante with an even better release titled Add Violence. The next entry, Bad Witch appears to be the final entry into what Reznor had described as a trilogy.

If you want to see Nine Inch Nails deliver these songs in person in 2018, you’re also in luck. Last week, the band unveiled plans for a full-scale tour through some more intimate venues than the arenas and festival main-stages that the group is accustomed to playing. The only catch? You have to show up in-person this weekend to cop a ticket. My best advice would be to come early and bring a book and a blanket.