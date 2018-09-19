Getty Image

Nine Inch Nails are currently out on the road, playing a variety of smaller venues around the country in a stripped down showcase that Trent Reznor has dubbed the Cold And Black And Infinite tour. But while Nine Inch Nails have traded in lasers and arenas for smoke machines and theaters, they’ve decided to use this opportunity to really dig deep into their discography, and reward the die-hard fans who literally waited outside in long lines for hours to cop tickets to the show, with songs they haven’t played in decades, or in the case of their show at in Colorado last night, ever before.

Nine Inch Nails had finished out their full set at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater on Tuesday night, when they came out for the encore and decided to bust out the song “The Perfect Drug” that was the centerpiece of the soundtrack to David Lynch’s 1997 film Lost Highway. Incredibly, for all the years the band has played live, “The Perfect Drug” had never made it into the setlist before.

The selection of this particular deep cut comes just a few days after Nine Inch Nails opened their show in Phoenix, Arizona by playing all eight songs from their Broken EP in sequence, including the track “Happiness In Slavery,” which hadn’t been performed in over two decades. In other words, if you’re a fan of this band — or even if you’re not — you might want to get tickets to go see Nine Inch Nails before they hit your town.