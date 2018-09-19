Watch Nine Inch Nails Play ‘The Perfect Drug’ For The First Time Ever During Their Red Rocks Show

09.19.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Nine Inch Nails are currently out on the road, playing a variety of smaller venues around the country in a stripped down showcase that Trent Reznor has dubbed the Cold And Black And Infinite tour. But while Nine Inch Nails have traded in lasers and arenas for smoke machines and theaters, they’ve decided to use this opportunity to really dig deep into their discography, and reward the die-hard fans who literally waited outside in long lines for hours to cop tickets to the show, with songs they haven’t played in decades, or in the case of their show at in Colorado last night, ever before.

Nine Inch Nails had finished out their full set at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater on Tuesday night, when they came out for the encore and decided to bust out the song “The Perfect Drug” that was the centerpiece of the soundtrack to David Lynch’s 1997 film Lost Highway. Incredibly, for all the years the band has played live, “The Perfect Drug” had never made it into the setlist before.

The selection of this particular deep cut comes just a few days after Nine Inch Nails opened their show in Phoenix, Arizona by playing all eight songs from their Broken EP in sequence, including the track “Happiness In Slavery,” which hadn’t been performed in over two decades. In other words, if you’re a fan of this band — or even if you’re not — you might want to get tickets to go see Nine Inch Nails before they hit your town.

Around The Web

TAGSNINE INCH NAILSRed RocksThe Perfect Drugtrent reznor

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.18.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.17.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

09.14.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.11.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.10.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

09.07.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP