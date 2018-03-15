Nine Inch Nails Announce The Final Release Of Their EP Trilogy

Nine Inch Nails will conclude their trilogy of EPs with the release of its third installment sometime within the next few months, according to Trent Reznor. The band dropped the inceptive EP at the end of 2016, called Not The Actual Events. It was followed by Add Violence in the summer of 2017, a release that took NIN further in the new direction of full-on musical abstraction and ambient dissonance, while also exhibiting the compositional skills that Reznor has developed outside of the band.
In a conversation with BBC Radio 6 on Thursday (via CoS), Reznor discussed details about the still-untitled final EP, saying that it should be completed and shared before the band heads out in June for their European festival tour.
“We started out with a rigid concept, having not written them all. As we finished Add Violence we found ourselves…it felt too predictable. It felt like we were forcing things. Musically and storytelling-wise. The reason this has been delayed is because it took us a while for—what has become the third EP—to reveal itself to us. We’re in the process of finishing this right now and should be out before the shows take place.”
Check out the current Nine Inch Nails overseas tour dates.
06/22 – London, UK @ Meltdown Festival
06/24 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
06/25 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
06/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
06/29 – St. Gallen, CH @ Open Air St. Gallen
06/30 – Prague, CZ @ Aerodrome Festival
07/02 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle
07/04 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/06 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeennes
07/08 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/12 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/14 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
08/17 – Tokyo, JP @ Sonic Mania
08/19 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival
