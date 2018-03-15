Nine Inch Nails Announce The Final Release Of Their EP Trilogy

Getty Image

Nine Inch Nails will conclude their trilogy of EPs with the release of its third installment sometime within the next few months, according to Trent Reznor. The band dropped the inceptive EP at the end of 2016, called Not The Actual Events. It was followed by Add Violence in the summer of 2017, a release that took NIN further in the new direction of full-on musical abstraction and ambient dissonance, while also exhibiting the compositional skills that Reznor has developed outside of the band.

In a conversation with BBC Radio 6 on Thursday (via CoS), Reznor discussed details about the still-untitled final EP, saying that it should be completed and shared before the band heads out in June for their European festival tour.

“We started out with a rigid concept, having not written them all. As we finished Add Violence we found ourselves…it felt too predictable. It felt like we were forcing things. Musically and storytelling-wise. The reason this has been delayed is because it took us a while for—what has become the third EP—to reveal itself to us. We’re in the process of finishing this right now and should be out before the shows take place.”

Check out the current Nine Inch Nails overseas tour dates.

06/22 – London, UK @ Meltdown Festival

06/24 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

06/25 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

06/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

06/29 – St. Gallen, CH @ Open Air St. Gallen

06/30 – Prague, CZ @ Aerodrome Festival

07/02 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle

07/04 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/06 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeennes

07/08 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/12 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/14 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

08/17 – Tokyo, JP @ Sonic Mania

08/19 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival