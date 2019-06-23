If Nine Inch Nails is known for one thing, it’s that they have some pretty solid tricks up their sleeve. They have been popping up in unexpected places— from Netflix’sBlack Mirror to Marvel’s Captain Marvel. Trent Reznor‘s former art director Rob Sheridan shared just exactly what it’s like to be behind-the-scenes with the band. Apparently, it involves an excessive amount of pranking. So much so, that Sheridan said the band drove a former tour manager to the brink of insanity in a matter of hours.
On Friday, Sheridan shared the details of an epic prank on Twitter. The prank had been kept a secret for all these years before Sheridan finally spilled the beans. The reason for this reveal of secrets is the closing of a popular division of GameStop, ThinkGeek, which played a heavy role in the prank. ThinkGeek released a device called the Annoy-A-Tron, and it’s basically what you’d expect— a device expertly design to annoy someone.
The product is designed to emit a series of loud beeps at random intervals of time.
The sound is so loud and so obnoxious that it’s hard to pinpoint the source.
Nine Inch Nails decided to implant the device into the office of their tour manager.
At first, the prank was going according to plan.
But then, it started to get out of hand.
The tour manager started to have a mental breakdown.
The band realized their wrongdoings and took the device away.
The prank remained a secret for many years.
Unfortunately, Sheridan posting this story to Twitter meant that the secret was out.