Nirvana’s ‘In Utero’ Reissue Isn’t The Only Kurt Cobain Memorabilia You Can Buy This Week

September 13 marked the 20th anniversary of the release of Nirvana’s “In Utero,” which was, of course, the band’s last studio album before lead singer Kurt Cobain took his life at the age of 27. However, yesterday was also the 20th anniversary of the album, as it was the day that Nirvana fans could fork over $150 for the new super-duper box set that features the reissued album and a bevy of other exclusive recordings.
With so many people once again thinking of one of rock’s greatest bands of at least the 1990s, what better time for Cobain’s family to cash in on his legacy? Wait, no. I mean, what better time for them to get someone to buy his childhood home to turn it into a museum? For just $500,000, you or any other lucky Nirvana fan can buy this Aberdeen, Washington bungalow, complete with the mattress that he slept on as a boy and a variety of pictures from his childhood.
The house, a 1923 bungalow with dingy carpeting, water-stained wooden shingles on some interior walls, and a recent coat of yellow paint, is on East 1st Street in Aberdeen, a gritty timber town at the mouth of the Chehalis river, two hours’ drive southwest of Seattle. Cobain’s parents bought it in 1969, when Kurt was two. He lived there until they separated when he was nine, and again with his mother during his later teen years.
Kurt’s sister, Kim Cobain, said in a statement: “We’ve decided to sell the home to create a legacy for Kurt, and yes, there are some mixed feelings since we have all loved the home and it carries so many great memories. But our family has moved on from Washington [state], and [we] feel it’s time to let go of the home.” (Via The Guardian)
That legacy thing is the important part because, again, they’re asking $500,000 for the house and it’s only valued at $67,000. I don’t know how the housing market is in Aberdeen, but I imagine that’s going to be a pretty difficult sale.
As for the reissue of “In Utero,” Dave Grohl spoke with Rolling Stone about the origin of the album and a little about how the three members of Nirvana coped with fame and their meteoric rise, as well as Cobain’s drug use, and he had this to say about how people should approach listening to it 20 years later:
The album should be listened to as it was the day it came out. That’s my problem with the record. I used to like to listen to it. And I don’t anymore, because of that. To me, if you listen to it without thinking of Kurt dying, you might get the original intention of the record. Like my kids. They know I was in Nirvana. They know Kurt was killed. I haven’t told them that he killed himself. They’re four and seven years old. So when they listen to In Utero, they’ll have that fresh perspective – the original intention of the album, as a first-time listener.
Someday they will learn what happened. And it’ll change that. It did for me.
Read the rest of the interview, because it’s pretty great.
People will never stop dry humping the Nirvana train.Same shit with Hendrix.
The first time in my life I realized there was no God is when I was about 15 and they had In Utero at Wal Mart, but track 4 was listed as “Waif Me”, or some shit like that. I felt like filling a shopping cart full of paint cans and using it to ram their tvs in.
Can you imagine if Kurt was alive to see what music became after he died? He’d kill himself just from Post-Grunge alone. But seeing pop stars produced by Disney factory farms entertaining a generation of people who truly believe that being famous is the best goal in life…? There simply aren’t enough bullets to kill yourself that dead.
he’d probably realize it’s just about the same as it was back then, and that pop music is still pop music, but in the end he’d still be murdered by courtney love
Not only the same as it was in the early 90’s, but the same as it’s always been. Pop music derives it’s name from the word popular. There has always been factory produced music and bubble gum has always dominated, in the moment, what we look back on as “real music.” Sure, the artistic sensibilities ebb and flow, but there have always been boy bands and dance fluff.
As for being a fame whore, can we please stop the romantic punk rock notion that Kurt Cobain and Nirvana were above the pursuit? Wearing a “Corporate Magazines Still Suck” t-shirt doesn’t negate the fact that you are on the cover of Rolling Stone. Nirvana is simultaneously important and overrated. Important as a symbol of change at the time, but IMO they were lyrically inept. I was the grunge generation, but there are many other albums I would go back and listen to before I would In Utero. Hell, Bleach ranks well above In Utero.
Love looks like a dude in that pic. I mean, she always does, but even more-so there.
I was just about to comment on who the drag queen dressed like Marylin Monroe was in the banner.