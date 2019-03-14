Normani And 6lack Gave A Superstar Performance Of ‘Waves’ On ‘Fallon’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Normani is a massive pop star on the rise. The former Fifth Harmony singer has the opening slot on one of the most anticipated concert tours of the year, Ariana Grande‘s Sweetener World Tour, and I can’t think of a more iconic pairing. Normani is a fantastic singer, dancer, and live performer coming straight for the pop-star crown.

If you didn’t know that already, let her performance of “Waves” with 6lack on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night win you over. With a team of backup dancers behind her, Normani shows off her best pop star moves while delivering flawless vocals. Between the moody lighting and Normani’s dramatic facial expressions, the performance is more cinematic than most late-night visits usually get. The set certainly caught Questlove‘s attention. As Tonight Show bandleader, Questlove has definitely seen a lot of performers visit that stage, but he calls Normani’s “one of the most impressive performance debuts” he has ever seen.

after some 2000 summed odd episodes of Late Night/Tonight I’ll say that @Normani’s performance on #FallonTonight was one of the most impressive performance debuts I’ve seen in the history of the show. Extremely impressed. 👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾 — Questlove (In E flat) (@questlove) March 14, 2019

Normani has not announced a release date for her debut solo album yet, but with her slot on Ariana Grande’s tour and only a couple solo songs officially released, it’s safe to guess she’ll be playing some new ones for us soon. Watch Normani and 6lack’s performance of “Waves” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon above.