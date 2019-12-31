Getty Image
Music

Obama’s Inclusion Of ‘Suge’ On His Favorite Songs Of 2019 Has Fans Bringing Out Their Best Jokes For New Year

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Barack Obama released his long-awaited “favorite songs of 2019” list yesterday and one inclusion has fans imagining passing Mr. Obama the aux cord — and making some pretty hilarious jokes about it.

Fans were surprised to see “Suge” by DaBaby become one of Obama’s favorite songs, likely thanks to the juxtaposition of the buttoned-up politician and the North Carolinian rapper’s debauched lyrical content. Imagining the former US President rapping along to DaBaby’s breakout hit has some pretty entertaining results.

And even though Obama called out rappers for their tough guy talk earlier this year, it seems he’s willing to bend his own rules a little for DaBaby, who threatens to “beat your ass up all in front of your partnas and children” in the lyrics to “Suge,” and has followed through on multiple occasions over the course of the year, knocking out Charlotte rival Cam Coldheart in a viral video and turning the moment into a merchandising opportunity.

Obama always embraced hip-hop throughout his presidency, so it’s never a surprise to see a few highly respected rappers on his year-end favorite songs lists, but it looks like he’s still capable of surprising rap fans with the breadth of his knowledge. However, after hearing Questlove’s White House party stories and reading Obama’s heartfelt letter to the late Nipsey Hussle, maybe we should all expect at least one or two street favorites from the coolest occupant of the Oval Office. Check out more reactions to Obama’s favorite songs list below.

Topics: #ObamaTags:

Around The Web

Listen To This
The Podcasts That Defined The Decade
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×