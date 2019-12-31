Barack Obama released his long-awaited “favorite songs of 2019” list yesterday and one inclusion has fans imagining passing Mr. Obama the aux cord — and making some pretty hilarious jokes about it.

Fans were surprised to see “Suge” by DaBaby become one of Obama’s favorite songs, likely thanks to the juxtaposition of the buttoned-up politician and the North Carolinian rapper’s debauched lyrical content. Imagining the former US President rapping along to DaBaby’s breakout hit has some pretty entertaining results.

i couldnt stop thinking about obama listening to suge so i made this https://t.co/qwwJ4zueEr pic.twitter.com/NYCz83SvtS — nathan zed (@NathanZed) December 30, 2019

And even though Obama called out rappers for their tough guy talk earlier this year, it seems he’s willing to bend his own rules a little for DaBaby, who threatens to “beat your ass up all in front of your partnas and children” in the lyrics to “Suge,” and has followed through on multiple occasions over the course of the year, knocking out Charlotte rival Cam Coldheart in a viral video and turning the moment into a merchandising opportunity.

Picturing Obama going dumb to Suge in the whip like this pic.twitter.com/NGCI85I0Pv https://t.co/j5i0qlkQwT — im sorry i just wanted a frosty (@squid410) December 30, 2019

Obama always embraced hip-hop throughout his presidency, so it’s never a surprise to see a few highly respected rappers on his year-end favorite songs lists, but it looks like he’s still capable of surprising rap fans with the breadth of his knowledge. However, after hearing Questlove’s White House party stories and reading Obama’s heartfelt letter to the late Nipsey Hussle, maybe we should all expect at least one or two street favorites from the coolest occupant of the Oval Office. Check out more reactions to Obama’s favorite songs list below.

when obama hears "suge" by dababy pic.twitter.com/SEc903opVX — 🥃💨 (@mattwhitlockPM) December 30, 2019

This is Obama when he sneak away from Secret service to listen to Suge while hitting the backwood with that thang on his lap 😂😭🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/1xgRocbZoC — “OMILLO” ALL $ IN 🏁🌹♈️ (@ChampagneOmillo) December 30, 2019

michelle in the passenger seat while obama bumpin Suge on the AUX 😧🔥🔥 #Suge #PresidentObama pic.twitter.com/XE45YvcGnL — bobby (@thatbasicbobby) December 30, 2019

When you pass Obama the aux and he plays Suge and Pure Water pic.twitter.com/NO835Q8U51 — Jiggy (@jiggyp701) December 30, 2019

Please just picture President Obama bumping Suge. The thought of it alone is getting me through this day. https://t.co/RSRYQrZ0fJ — New Year, New B (@_BaileyHuckaby) December 30, 2019

Obama got Suge in his 2019 playlist.. y’all think he be in his Michelle house like pic.twitter.com/7meiu4MmHK — Ginger Beer Riddim 🍺 (@Ochizzle_) December 30, 2019