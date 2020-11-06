Offset is jumping from TV to film according to Deadline, which reports he’ll be making his movie debut in American Sole alongside Pete Davidson and O’Shea Jackson Jr. The film revolves around a get-rich-quick scheme gone wrong, as Davidson and Jackson’s characters use money from reselling sneakers to fund an app. Offset will play the computer engineer who is “critical to the storyline.” He’s also curating the soundtrack alongside the film’s director Ian Edelman and STX Music executive Jason Markey, contributing “at least one original song.”

“This is my first feature film as an actor,” Offset said in a press release. “After doing NCIS, I knew I wanted to do more acting. Landing this role in American Sole is dope. Not only do I get to star in the movie, but I get to bring my skills to the table as the curator and executive producer for the soundtrack. I’m bringing my world to the big screen. I hope the world is ready.” As he notes above, he first dipped his toe into acting with a role on NCIS earlier this year.

2020 has been full of firsts for Offset. He detailed his firsthand experience with voter suppression in a PSA ahead of voting in a national election for the first time ever, as well as surprising Atlanta residents with meals as they waited in line to vote.