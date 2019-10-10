Offset Accuses Other Rappers Of Smelling Bad

Life as a touring musician can be hectic, and while on the road, it’s important for people like Offset to make sure that they take care of themselves in a number of ways. For Offset, one of the most important parts of his self-care routine is keeping himself clean. He revealed this in a video for Hypebeast, in which he discusses his must-have items when traveling. While talking about his favorite soap, he also says that other rappers should follow his lead when it comes to hygiene, because some of his hip-hop peers apparently don’t smell good.

He didn’t name names, but while showing off a bar of Dove soap, Offset says, “Wash yo’ ass. I know a lot of you rap boys, y’all be smelling a lil’ stank too, boy. You be spraying yourself with all that cologne: Wash yo’ ass, man. I gotta have this. My assistant get cussed out if he leave this anywhere cause I don’t like no other soap. This the best soap, Dove soap. Squeaky clean. I like to smell good. I like my skin to shine.”

This comes not long after Offset made an appearance on WWE’s Smackdown, where he introduced Charlotte Flair, Ric Flair’s daughter.

Watch the video above.