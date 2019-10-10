Music

Offset Accuses Other Rappers Of Smelling Bad

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Life as a touring musician can be hectic, and while on the road, it’s important for people like Offset to make sure that they take care of themselves in a number of ways. For Offset, one of the most important parts of his self-care routine is keeping himself clean. He revealed this in a video for Hypebeast, in which he discusses his must-have items when traveling. While talking about his favorite soap, he also says that other rappers should follow his lead when it comes to hygiene, because some of his hip-hop peers apparently don’t smell good.

He didn’t name names, but while showing off a bar of Dove soap, Offset says, “Wash yo’ ass. I know a lot of you rap boys, y’all be smelling a lil’ stank too, boy. You be spraying yourself with all that cologne: Wash yo’ ass, man. I gotta have this. My assistant get cussed out if he leave this anywhere cause I don’t like no other soap. This the best soap, Dove soap. Squeaky clean. I like to smell good. I like my skin to shine.”

This comes not long after Offset made an appearance on WWE’s Smackdown, where he introduced Charlotte Flair, Ric Flair’s daughter.

Watch the video above.

Around The Web

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

by: Twitter

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:
×