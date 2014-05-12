Oh, Just Macaulay Culkin Wearing A T-Shirt Of Ryan Gosling Wearing A Macaulay Culkin T-Shirt

Editorial Director
05.12.14 12 Comments

In case you weren’t paying attention, Macaulay Culkin’s artistic endeavors have led him to forming a pizza-themed Velvet Underground cover band called The Pizza Underground. I know, I know: so trippy/meta/counterculture. And while I would never subject myself to listening to any of their music, I must admit that at least one of the velvet pizza lovers knows how to market on the internet. Because there’s pretty much no way I was paying attention The Pizza Underground’s Twitter account until they posted a picture of Macaulay wearing a shirt of Ryan Gosling wearing a Macaulay Culkin shirt. RELEVANT.

FOLLOWED. If I find out they’re selling t-shirts of Macaulay wearing this shirt while holding a Pizza Underground mug at concerts something something shut up and take my money. Here’s the full tweet.

Via r/Pics

