Oh, Just Macaulay Culkin Wearing A T-Shirt Of Ryan Gosling Wearing A Macaulay Culkin T-Shirt

In case you weren’t paying attention, Macaulay Culkin’s artistic endeavors have led him to forming a pizza-themed Velvet Underground cover band called The Pizza Underground. I know, I know: so trippy/meta/counterculture. And while I would never subject myself to listening to any of their music, I must admit that at least one of the velvet pizza lovers knows how to market on the internet. Because there’s pretty much no way I was paying attention The Pizza Underground’s Twitter account until they posted a picture of Macaulay wearing a shirt of Ryan Gosling wearing a Macaulay Culkin shirt. RELEVANT.
FOLLOWED. If I find out they’re selling t-shirts of Macaulay wearing this shirt while holding a Pizza Underground mug at concerts something something shut up and take my money. Here’s the full tweet.
If Ryan Gosling doesn’t get this picture printed on a shirt, he’s not doing life the right way
I support this in every way possible.
Hey Kid Rock, nice coffee mug!
Judging by that picture, is he willfully living like a poor person?
I’m pretty sure thats the kind of set up a rich person would have if he didn’t care about material things but still wanted a nice house. That black door in the background looks fancy as hell.
I looked it up: child actors don’t have control over their money until they turn 18. Looks like somebody is going to have an exciting 18th birthday in a few years. Let’s hope he doesn’t have to celebrate it at home… Alone.
Macauleyception
When do they start the Kurt Cobain biopic now?
God damned street rat.
Wasn’t he banging Mila Kunis before Ashton Kutcher?….I would prefer if she were still with him.
Agreed
WE ARE THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS, PEOPLE.